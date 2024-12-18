Germany installed 1 GW of solar power in November, bringing its cumulative capacity to 97. 55 GW by the end of the month. From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed 1,016. 9 MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1 GW in October and 1,183 MW in November 2023. The country's total installed capacity for the first 11 months of 2024 reached 15. 69 GW, up from 13. 18 GW during the same period in 2023. Newly installed capacity in November included 405. 8 MW from unsubsidized solar plants, 548. 8 MW from rooftop PV systems under ...

