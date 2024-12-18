WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $89.9 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $70.3 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $97.7 million or $0.95 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1076 million from $983.2 million last year.Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $89.9 Mln. vs. $70.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1076 Mln vs. $983.2 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX