EMI Shielding Market worth $9.69 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EMI shielding market is expected to reach USD 9.69 billion in 2029 from USD 7.34 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of EMI shielding is being driven by the increasing complexity of electronic systems and the overriding imperative to prevent electromagnetic interference within high-performance environments. Since sensitive electronic components have increasingly been used in increasingly complex telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace applications, signal integrity and reliability have become more essential than ever. Also, pressure to meet strict EMC standards has increased regulatory requirements, and the emergence of connected and smart devices has sharply increased the demand for advanced shielding materials.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105681800

Browse in-depth TOC on "EMI Shielding Market"

150 - Tables

75 - Figures

230 - Pages

EMI Shielding Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 7.34 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 9.69 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Method, Material, Frequency, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High complexity in reducing electromagnetic interference in miniaturized devices Key Market Opportunities Government initiatives for green buildings Key Market Drivers Increasing proliferation of wireless communication technologies



The Conduction segment is expected to grow fastest in forecast period.

The conduction segment of EMI shielding is expected to grow the fastest as it effectively handles electromagnetic interference at high frequency with direct pathways for electrical currents to flow, dissipating unwanted electromagnetic energy. With electronic devices becoming increasingly compact and feature-rich, especially in customer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications, the need for highly efficient and reliable solutions in shielding becomes critical. Conduction-based materials like metal-based shields, conductive polymers, and carbon composites are very effective for signal interference diminution in high-density, high-frequency environments.

The conductive coatings & paints segment is dominating in EMI shielding market.

The conductive coatings and paints segment dominates the overall EMI shielding market. Their versatility, ease of application, and ability to provide effective shielding for compact electronic designs have made them key players in this field. These coatings and paints can be formulated with metals such as silver, copper, or carbon and provide a cost-effective, lightweight solution for electromagnetic interference shielding in consumer electronics and automotive/aerospace systems. The future growth and dominance of conductive coatings and paints in the EMI shielding market lies in the growing demand for lightweight, thin, and flexible EMI shielding solutions, especially in wearable devices, smartphones, and smart home products.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=105681800

US in the North America region to dominate the EMI shielding industry during the forecast period.

The United States leads the market for EMI shielding due to a combination of factors such as advanced technological infrastructure, robust regulatory frameworks, and key manufacturers such as Parker Hannifin, PPG Industries, and 3M. These players heavily influence technology and deliver high-quality solutions based on EMI shielding across industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. The electronics and automobile industries in the US are quite well established and have a very high dependency on EMI shielding to meet rigid EMC standards.

Key players

The EMI shielding companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Parker Hannifin Corp (US), PPG Industries Inc (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Laird Technologies, Inc. (US), Leader Tech Inc.(US), MG Chemicals (Canada), Nolato AB (Sweden), Tech Etch, Inc. (US), RTP Company (US) are some of the key players in the EMI shielding market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=105681800

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Test and Measurement Equipment Market by Automated Test Equipment, Spectrum Analyzers, Oscilloscopes, BERT, Modular Instruments, NDT Equipment, Machine Vision Inspection Systems and Machine Condition Monitoring System - Global Forecast to 2029

Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Component (Mixed Signal ICs, Processors & Controllers, Memory, Power Management), Manufacturing Techniques (RHBD, RHBP), Product Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/emi-shielding-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/emi-shielding.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emi-shielding-market-worth-9-69-billion-in-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302334546.html