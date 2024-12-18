Video: Asking Our Employees Why They Choose Illumina

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
WKN: 927079 | ISIN: US4523271090 | Ticker-Symbol: ILU
Tradegate
18.12.24
17:13 Uhr
134,02 Euro
-2,42
-1,77 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 16:26 Uhr
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Illumina

How would it feel to know the work you do each day is impacting human health on a global scale? As genomics enables a new era of heath care, Illumina technology is empowering personalized care - improving health outcomes for all. Regardless of background, department, or job function, a commitment to this work connects every Illumina employee. Meet three professionals working at Illumina to discover what it's like to know your work is making a difference.

A global genomics leader, Illumina provides comprehensive next-generation sequencing solutions to the research, clinical, and applied markets. Through collaborative innovation, Illumina is fueling groundbreaking advancements in oncology, reproductive health, genetic disease, microbiology, agriculture, forensic science, and beyond.

To learn more about working at Illumina, visit our careers site.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina



View the original press release on accesswire.com

