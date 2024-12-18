Video: Asking Our Employees Why They Choose Illumina

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Illumina

How would it feel to know the work you do each day is impacting human health on a global scale? As genomics enables a new era of heath care, Illumina technology is empowering personalized care - improving health outcomes for all. Regardless of background, department, or job function, a commitment to this work connects every Illumina employee. Meet three professionals working at Illumina to discover what it's like to know your work is making a difference.

Watch: Share Your Why | Why do you show up for work each day at Illumina?

A global genomics leader, Illumina provides comprehensive next-generation sequencing solutions to the research, clinical, and applied markets. Through collaborative innovation, Illumina is fueling groundbreaking advancements in oncology, reproductive health, genetic disease, microbiology, agriculture, forensic science, and beyond.

To learn more about working at Illumina, visit our careers site.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Illumina

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina

View the original press release on accesswire.com