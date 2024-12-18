Regions Bank: Magic City Classic: More Than Just Football

The annual rivalry game between Alabama State and Alabama A&M is a celebration rich with tradition - and Regions was there for it.

The Magic City Classic is everything good about college football: family, friends, food, tradition, music, pep rallies, parades - and a healthy dose of competition.

Angela McKenzie (left) and Natasha Burnett (right)

The annual rivalry game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, the Magic City Classic, is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country, with close to 70,000 fans attending the game and approximately 200,000 people participating in tailgates, parties, parade and other events surrounding the game.

And with the 83rd annual event that just took place in Birmingham in October, it's one of the longest running HBCU rivalry games.

It's a big deal. And Regions Bank was there - for all of it.

Regions once again served as the Official Bank of the Magic City Classic and this year expanded its role as the first Official Volunteer Sponsor. Almost 200 Regions associates were on the ground at several events throughout the city helping ensure a successful weekend.

"Regions volunteers just flooded the city," said Dana Williams, Regions Marketing Strategist who helped coordinate the bank's involvement in the event.

According to Lajuana Bradford, head of Corporate Philanthropy and Partnerships at Regions, the Classic is an important event for Birmingham and for Regions. "Regions has longstanding relationships with both universities and many of our associates are alumni," she said. "The parade route goes right by our headquarters building and the event generates millions of dollars in revenue for local businesses, who are our neighbors and customers. It's an important celebration of the rich heritage and culture of Birmingham and Regions is proud to play a significant role."

Bradford noted that Education and Workforce Development is a strategic pillar for community engagement at Regions, and an area where the bank focuses much of its financial support, volunteerism and financial education programs.

And that support extends to Alabama A&M and Alabama State - and many other HBCUs across the Regions Bank footprint.

One of the most highly anticipated events of Classic weekend is the parade, which is broadcast locally in Birmingham. Veleka Finch from the Regions Media Relations team was a guest on the show and spoke about Regions' role as Official Volunteer Sponsor and the many ways the bank and its associates support the Magic City Classic.

"It's important for Regions to support the Classic because both universities are economic engines for our state and produce highly educated and skilled graduates who go on to have a big impact in our communities," Finch said. "Regions' collaboration with these schools includes financial support, but also volunteerism, financial wellness - and we recruit heavily at both universities."

Fans had an opportunity to experience many facets of Regions' collaboration with the two schools as they strolled amid the festive tailgate area just outside the gates of Legion Field. Students, alumni and fans were able to talk to Regions representatives about career opportunities at the bank, learn about the Regions Riding Forward Scholarship, obtain financial wellness resources and find out more about the Regions Bank debit and NOW cards for Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Fans enjoyed photo ops with the Regions Big Bike, swag bag giveaways, and more.

Two Regions associates played starring roles during the game. Alabama A&M University alum Natasha Burnett and Alabama State alum Angela McKenzie showed their passionate team spirit - and commitment to Regions - in a fun video that appeared on the jumbotron during a timeout break in the game.

College football season is a busy time at Regions. Having been the Official Bank of the SEC for 33 years, Regions also sponsors events like the recent Regions Game Change: an NIL Financial Confidence Forum, an informational panel discussion for student athletes addressing the challenges and risks associated with Name, Image and Likeness. More than 250 student athletes, administrators and coaches attended the live event at Regions Center and over 1,000 viewers from all over the country tuned in via webcast. Many of those participants were from HBCUs, such as Tennessee State, Texas Southern and Miles College.

But sports aren't the only important campus events this time of year. Leading up to the big game, Regions teams hosted a financial wellness session for 100 student athletes at Alabama State. Just a few weeks ago, more than 100 student athletes at Tennessee State University in Nashville participated in a Regions Next Step® Reality Check program, where they were presented with real-life money management scenarios to show the importance of budgeting and saving. Regions volunteers in Mobile also presented the Reality Check program to 110 students at Bishop State Community College.

Regions hosted other campus events this fall at Texas Southern University, Jackson State University and Florida A&M University.

"Regions' support of campus activities across our footprint is a reflection of our commitment to students," Bradford said. "Programs that support their education and well-being are an investment that will pay off for all of us in the future."

