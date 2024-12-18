GoDaddy: Raising the Bar for Security Excellence: Meet Jai Sharma

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / GoDaddy:

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey here at GoDaddy.

Hello! My name is Jai, and I work as a Senior Penetration Tester at GoDaddy. I am from New Delhi, India. My career began as a self-taught offensive security researcher, driven by a hacker's mindset and a passion for uncovering vulnerabilities. Over the years, I've honed my skills, diving deep into the art of breaking code logic and demonstrating both technical attacks and their business impact.

Joining GoDaddy has been a pivotal milestone in my journey. It's provided me with opportunities to not only grow technically but also to contribute meaningfully by aligning security practices with business goals. Being here has allowed me to embrace my passion, push boundaries, and thrive in an environment that values innovation and critical thinking.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

The ever-evolving nature of the cybersecurity domain is a constant source of motivation for me. It demands the ability to learn new skills and techniques within tight timeframes, requiring a high level of self-motivation and adaptability. I stay inspired by focusing on complex problems, breaking them into smaller, manageable milestones, and celebrating the sense of accomplishment that comes with cracking each milestone.

To keep myself on track, I follow a structured approach:

I set clear, actionable goals and commit to achieving them.

I track my progress regularly, ensuring I stay aligned with the bigger picture.

For larger objectives, I create a big goal and divide it into smaller, actionable tasks.

I make it a point to reward myself when I reach significant milestones, reinforcing a positive cycle of motivation.

Lastly, I ensure to take short breaks when needed to maintain focus and recharge.

This disciplined yet flexible approach helps me stay motivated and inspired while continuously growing in this dynamic field.

What have you learned about yourself through the projects you've worked on?

Through the projects I've worked on, I've discovered that I am highly proactive and thrive on taking ownership of tasks. I've learned the importance of being detail-oriented while maintaining a big-picture perspective, which ensures the success of the projects I handle. Working with people from diverse backgrounds across the globe has not only enhanced my communication and collaboration skills but also broadened my perspective on problem-solving. These experiences have shaped me into a more adaptable, empathetic, and results-driven professional.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Welcoming. GoDaddy fosters a culture where collaboration and support are at the forefront. Whether it's about brainstorming innovative solutions or simply sharing knowledge, the environment here makes everyone feel valued and comfortable.

What is it like working on GoDaddy's Security Team?

The Security Team at GoDaddy is an incredible blend of talent, vision, and collaboration. Led by an experienced and visionary leader, the team operates with a clear direction and purpose. This clarity enables us to achieve crucial goals with precision and excellence. The collective effort, exceptional skills, and mutual respect make us a true A-Team. Together, we not only tackle challenges but consistently raise the bar for security excellence. "Collaboration is the key, and we've mastered it."

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy traveling with my wife, exploring new places, and meeting people from different cultures. I'm also a car enthusiast and a dedicated sneakerhead who loves collecting unique sneakers. When I'm not traveling or hunting for the next addition to my collection, I unwind by listening to music and playing online competitive video games with friends. These hobbies keep me energized and balanced, adding a touch of fun to my daily life.

