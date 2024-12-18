Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2024

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland,announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 1 30,368,456 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 2 (a) 30,147,955 99.27 220,501 0.73 0 Resolution 2 (b) 30,148,342 99.28 220,101 0.72 0 Resolution 3 30,368,456 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 4 30,368,456 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 5 30,148,355 99.28 220,101 0.72 0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

A short update presentation given by the Company following the AGM will be available shortly on the Company's website ( www.kareliandiamondresources.com ) . No new information was provided in this presentation.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Brendan McMorrow, Chairman Maureen Jones, Managing Director +353-1-479-6180 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930 CMC Markets (Joint Broker) Douglas Crippen + 44-20-3003-8632 Lothbury Financial Services Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707 Hall Communications Don Hall +353-1-660-9377

