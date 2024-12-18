Anzeige
WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 | Ticker-Symbol: KJY1
Frankfurt
18.12.24
08:12 Uhr
0,010 Euro
+0,002
+18,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.12.2024 16:48 Uhr
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2024

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland,announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions

Votes for*

%

Votes against

%

Votes withheld**

Resolution 1

30,368,456

100.00

0

0.00

0

Resolution 2 (a)

30,147,955

99.27

220,501

0.73

0

Resolution 2 (b)

30,148,342

99.28

220,101

0.72

0

Resolution 3

30,368,456

100.00

0

0.00

0

Resolution 4

30,368,456

100.00

0

0.00

0

Resolution 5

30,148,355

99.28

220,101

0.72

0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

A short update presentation given by the Company following the AGM will be available shortly on the Company's website (www.kareliandiamondresources.com). No new information was provided in this presentation.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



