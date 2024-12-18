Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, to discuss the company's September 30, 2024 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results and business progress.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time USA/Canada: 844-763-8274 International: 647-484-8814 Teleconference Replay dial in: USA/Canada: 855-669-9658 International: 412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 5369354 Webcast/Webcast Replay link - available through January 18, 2026: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13876





About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. cbdMD also operates ATRx Labs, a line of functional mushroom supplements. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

