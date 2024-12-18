Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 673.330p. The highest price paid per share was 675.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 671.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,920,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,965,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1222

671.600

16:05:34

1

671.600

16:05:34

1000

671.600

16:05:34

1000

671.600

16:05:34

1000

671.600

16:05:34

970

671.600

16:05:34

116

671.600

16:05:34

398

671.200

16:04:21

26

671.200

16:03:41

843

671.200

16:03:01

441

671.200

16:03:01

1381

671.200

16:03:01

1385

671.400

16:01:02

1450

671.200

15:59:52

129

671.400

15:59:31

1172

671.400

15:59:31

380

671.400

15:59:31

893

671.400

15:56:31

500

671.800

15:56:12

116

671.800

15:56:12

125

671.800

15:56:12

127

671.800

15:56:12

1279

671.600

15:54:05

1156

671.800

15:51:41

55

672.200

15:49:49

1000

672.200

15:49:49

200

672.200

15:49:49

1252

672.200

15:49:22

589

671.800

15:48:11

1250

672.000

15:46:41

537

671.800

15:46:31

1293

671.800

15:44:25

939

671.000

15:42:01

505

671.200

15:39:49

819

671.200

15:39:49

429

671.400

15:39:03

834

671.400

15:39:03

792

671.400

15:39:03

621

671.400

15:38:39

131

671.200

15:36:44

602

671.200

15:36:44

580

671.200

15:36:44

505

671.000

15:35:01

14

671.000

15:35:01

579

671.000

15:35:01

621

671.000

15:32:17

700

671.400

15:30:14

927

671.400

15:30:10

547

671.400

15:30:10

163

671.400

15:26:15

1024

671.400

15:26:15

46

671.800

15:24:06

688

671.800

15:24:06

645

671.800

15:24:06

138

672.200

15:22:26

555

672.200

15:22:26

555

672.200

15:22:26

144

672.200

15:22:26

555

672.200

15:22:26

555

672.200

15:22:26

30

672.200

15:22:26

1274

672.400

15:17:36

1186

672.600

15:17:31

117

672.800

15:17:25

311

672.800

15:17:25

16

672.800

15:16:41

116

672.800

15:16:41

1

672.800

15:16:41

134

672.800

15:16:41

600

672.800

15:16:41

698

672.800

15:16:41

1166

672.800

15:16:41

29

673.000

15:13:11

101

673.000

15:12:28

129

673.000

15:12:28

135

673.000

15:12:28

2

673.000

15:12:22

119

673.000

15:12:22

101

673.000

15:12:21

102

673.000

15:12:21

700

672.800

15:11:11

379

672.600

15:09:40

793

672.600

15:09:40

1254

672.600

15:08:06

600

672.600

15:06:43

777

672.600

15:06:43

589

672.600

15:06:43

584

672.600

15:05:43

341

672.400

15:05:41

600

671.200

15:01:11

250

671.200

14:58:57

959

671.200

14:58:57

331

672.000

14:56:28

894

672.000

14:56:28

1226

672.600

14:54:57

600

673.000

14:54:31

1132

673.000

14:54:31

1290

673.000

14:54:31

101

673.000

14:52:22

129

673.000

14:52:22

115

673.000

14:52:22

101

673.000

14:52:14

112

673.000

14:52:14

101

673.000

14:52:13

117

673.000

14:52:13

134

673.000

14:52:12

101

673.000

14:52:12

129

673.000

14:52:12

131

673.000

14:52:12

132

673.000

14:52:12

404

673.000

14:52:06

2

673.000

14:52:05

505

672.800

14:49:18

863

672.800

14:49:18

1163

673.200

14:46:12

534

673.400

14:45:14

534

673.400

14:45:14

564

673.400

14:43:41

476

673.200

14:43:07

591

673.200

14:43:07

591

673.200

14:43:07

14

673.200

14:43:07

369

673.000

14:43:00

1138

673.000

14:43:00

459

673.200

14:41:15

638

673.200

14:41:15

722

673.200

14:41:15

1281

673.000

14:37:01

8

673.000

14:37:01

1152

672.600

14:35:43

952

672.600

14:35:43

179

672.600

14:35:41

826

672.600

14:32:32

497

672.600

14:32:32

93

672.800

14:32:05

1000

672.800

14:32:05

137

672.800

14:32:05

893

672.600

14:30:58

427

672.600

14:30:58

63

673.000

14:30:26

1275

673.000

14:30:26

491

673.000

14:25:51

773

673.000

14:25:51

115

673.400

14:24:22

124

673.400

14:24:22

119

673.400

14:24:22

508

673.400

14:24:22

528

673.000

14:23:42

837

673.000

14:21:29

131

673.000

14:21:29

303

673.000

14:21:29

1

673.000

14:21:13

1

673.000

14:21:13

96

673.000

14:21:13

1226

673.200

14:19:32

59

673.200

14:19:32

684

673.200

14:16:45

684

673.200

14:16:45

136

673.200

14:16:45

332

673.600

14:15:44

849

673.600

14:15:44

453

673.600

14:15:44

1251

673.600

14:11:58

470

673.600

14:09:41

785

673.600

14:09:41

1519

673.600

14:09:41

319

673.600

14:09:41

556

673.400

14:05:51

2

672.600

14:00:23

480

672.600

14:00:23

373

672.600

14:00:05

497

672.600

14:00:05

497

672.600

14:00:05

134

672.600

14:00:05

113

672.600

14:00:05

131

672.600

14:00:05

553

672.600

13:54:15

117

672.600

13:54:15

553

672.600

13:54:15

553

672.600

13:54:15

121

672.600

13:54:15

113

672.600

13:54:14

136

672.600

13:54:13

129

672.600

13:54:13

122

672.600

13:54:09

133

672.600

13:54:04

367

672.400

13:53:41

1387

672.400

13:41:46

1132

672.600

13:41:25

1293

672.800

13:40:06

48

673.000

13:40:06

398

673.000

13:40:06

769

673.000

13:40:06

578

673.000

13:40:06

136

673.200

13:38:22

578

673.200

13:38:22

1337

673.000

13:35:02

2086

672.800

13:32:21

245

672.800

13:28:11

1000

672.800

13:28:11

1271

672.600

13:22:21

600

672.800

13:20:17

1721

672.800

13:20:17

1316

672.600

13:11:27

1256

672.200

13:01:02

1204

672.600

12:59:02

82

672.600

12:57:30

531

672.400

12:52:20

283

672.400

12:52:20

564

672.400

12:52:20

956

672.600

12:49:56

167

672.600

12:49:56

1236

672.800

12:43:18

932

672.400

12:34:16

362

672.400

12:34:16

1370

673.200

12:23:11

885

673.400

12:23:11

264

673.400

12:23:11

600

673.600

12:22:32

1393

673.600

12:22:25

617

673.400

12:20:11

257

673.400

12:20:11

74

673.400

12:15:31

508

673.400

12:11:01

568

673.400

12:10:35

38

673.400

12:10:35

771

673.400

12:10:35

592

672.600

11:59:56

467

672.600

11:59:56

303

672.600

11:59:51

1214

672.600

11:56:56

312

672.600

11:56:56

554

672.600

11:55:31

360

672.600

11:46:11

1232

673.200

11:41:30

972

673.200

11:41:30

430

673.200

11:39:01

1234

673.400

11:27:28

598

673.600

11:27:28

245

673.600

11:27:28

121

673.600

11:25:54

260

673.600

11:22:11

1165

674.000

11:16:37

600

674.200

11:14:11

237

674.200

11:14:11

554

674.200

11:14:11

464

674.200

11:08:11

54

674.200

11:08:11

1242

673.600

10:57:16

1139

674.400

10:54:09

1162

674.000

10:52:10

74

674.000

10:52:10

7

674.800

10:46:21

1139

674.800

10:46:21

346

675.200

10:43:11

1019

675.200

10:43:11

226

675.200

10:41:42

656

675.200

10:41:42

663

675.200

10:40:09

183

675.200

10:39:32

687

675.200

10:39:32

1367

675.200

10:37:53

1321

675.600

10:33:46

976

675.400

10:31:37

989

675.600

10:30:34

190

675.600

10:28:07

1132

675.600

10:28:07

365

675.600

10:28:07

603

675.400

10:26:37

524

675.400

10:26:37

524

675.400

10:26:37

659

675.400

10:26:22

40

675.400

10:26:22

858

675.200

10:26:22

821

675.200

10:26:22

91

675.400

10:26:22

335

675.400

10:26:22

1588

675.200

10:26:22

12

675.400

10:26:22

329

675.400

10:26:22

365

675.400

10:26:22

910

674.800

10:24:02

922

674.800

10:24:02

1175

675.000

10:23:12

757

675.000

10:23:12

989

675.000

10:23:12

790

675.000

10:23:12

790

675.000

10:23:00

790

675.000

10:23:00

529

675.000

10:23:00

1007

675.000

10:23:00

529

675.000

10:23:00

345

674.400

10:20:41

832

674.400

10:20:41

397

674.600

10:18:01

941

674.600

10:18:01

680

674.800

10:16:47

680

674.800

10:16:47

247

674.800

10:16:15

130

674.800

10:16:15

669

674.800

10:15:42

669

674.800

10:15:42

23

674.800

10:15:42

666

674.800

10:15:42

666

674.800

10:15:32

651

674.800

10:15:32

533

674.800

10:15:32

1067

674.400

10:12:04

123

674.400

10:12:04

1398

674.000

10:08:46

1483

674.400

10:08:17

724

674.800

10:06:11

215

674.600

10:06:11

1164

674.600

10:03:52

568

674.600

10:02:11

598

674.600

10:02:11

1287

674.600

10:01:01

122

674.600

09:56:12

650

674.600

09:56:12

513

674.600

09:56:12

784

674.600

09:56:12

1287

674.800

09:55:20

1987

674.800

09:55:20

599

674.400

09:49:07

544

674.400

09:49:07

258

674.800

09:43:31

909

674.800

09:43:31

1343

674.400

09:37:42

1300

674.200

09:25:11

313

674.600

09:25:10

1000

674.600

09:25:10

939

675.000

09:23:26

515

675.000

09:23:26

375

675.000

09:23:02

1370

675.200

09:23:02

785

673.800

09:17:38

1192

674.000

09:17:38

1370

673.800

09:13:00

757

673.000

09:03:44

563

673.000

09:03:44

970

672.800

08:54:06

371

672.800

08:54:06

1284

673.800

08:52:03

1307

673.400

08:50:35

1385

672.800

08:45:03

1000

672.800

08:42:11

149

672.800

08:42:11

143

672.800

08:42:11

173

673.000

08:40:59

1000

673.000

08:40:59

66

673.000

08:40:59

62

673.000

08:40:22

46

672.400

08:33:21

1301

672.800

08:32:12

137

674.400

08:29:46

1206

674.400

08:29:46

732

675.400

08:20:45

535

675.400

08:20:31

1314

675.600

08:20:18

765

675.200

08:18:16

418

675.200

08:17:27

1339

675.400

08:16:54

481

675.000

08:15:56

1000

675.000

08:15:56

1592

674.600

08:08:11


6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.