Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18
18 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 673.330p. The highest price paid per share was 675.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 671.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,920,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,965,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
