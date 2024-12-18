Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
18.12.24
08:01 Uhr
7,400 Euro
+0,100
+1,37 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.12.2024 18:01 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
18-Dec-2024 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Grant of SAYE Option & PDMR Transaction 
 
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
The Company announces that the following individual, who is a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR"), 
has been granted Options over 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("'A' Share") under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 ("SAYE Scheme"), which is made available to all employees of the Company. 
PDMR     Role           'A' Shares under Option 
Dawn Browne  People & Talent Director 669

The Options were granted on 18 December 2024 at an Option Price of 551p per 'A' Share, representing a 20% discount to the 'A' Share price calculated using the 5 day average middle market quotation of an 'A' Share preceding the invitation date. The Options will be exercisable during the six month period from 1 February 2028 at the end of a three-year savings contract period, in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

18 December 2024

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Dawn Browne 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       People & Talent Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
                                     2015. 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     3-year savings plan. 
                                     Price: 551p      Volume: 669 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                      As above 
       Price                            As above 
e)      Date of the transaction                   18 December 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  366024 
EQS News ID:  2054185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054185&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
