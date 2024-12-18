Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,500 Euro
+0,020
+1,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4801,81019:49
Dow Jones News
18.12.2024 18:28 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Dec-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      111,319 
Highest price paid per share:         128.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          123.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.0673p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,334,801 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,334,801) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.0673p                    111,319

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
35               124.00          08:15:52         00316580428TRLO1     XLON 
1714              124.00          08:15:52         00316580429TRLO1     XLON 
874              124.00          08:15:52         00316580430TRLO1     XLON 
586              123.00          08:25:15         00316591244TRLO1     XLON 
1076              123.00          08:25:15         00316591245TRLO1     XLON 
831              123.00          08:25:15         00316591246TRLO1     XLON 
56               124.50          08:39:51         00316608814TRLO1     XLON 
500              124.50          08:45:22         00316615267TRLO1     XLON 
400              124.50          08:45:40         00316615662TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.50          08:46:17         00316616357TRLO1     XLON 
600              125.50          10:20:01         00316706613TRLO1     XLON 
232              125.50          11:19:56         00316710290TRLO1     XLON 
33               125.50          11:19:56         00316710291TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          11:25:46         00316710491TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          11:30:12         00316710705TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          11:33:38         00316710789TRLO1     XLON 
160              125.50          11:36:03         00316710884TRLO1     XLON 
7178              126.00          11:39:52         00316710982TRLO1     XLON 
843              126.00          11:39:52         00316710983TRLO1     XLON 
484              126.50          11:46:28         00316711501TRLO1     XLON 
660              126.50          11:46:28         00316711502TRLO1     XLON 
50               126.50          11:46:28         00316711503TRLO1     XLON 
1615              126.50          11:46:28         00316711504TRLO1     XLON 
758              126.50          11:46:45         00316711511TRLO1     XLON 
65               126.50          11:46:45         00316711512TRLO1     XLON 
812              126.50          11:51:04         00316711688TRLO1     XLON 
400              126.50          12:23:36         00316712675TRLO1     XLON 
1167              127.50          13:31:51         00316714807TRLO1     XLON 
500              127.00          13:39:52         00316714986TRLO1     XLON 
1991              127.00          13:39:52         00316714987TRLO1     XLON 
59               127.00          13:39:53         00316714988TRLO1     XLON 
115              127.00          13:39:53         00316714989TRLO1     XLON 
1460              127.00          13:39:53         00316714990TRLO1     XLON 
705              127.00          13:39:53         00316714991TRLO1     XLON 
2589              126.50          13:39:58         00316714996TRLO1     XLON 
5               127.00          13:39:58         00316714997TRLO1     XLON 
697              127.00          13:39:58         00316714998TRLO1     XLON 
665              127.00          13:39:58         00316714999TRLO1     XLON 
748              127.00          13:39:58         00316715000TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.00          13:40:20         00316715011TRLO1     XLON 
26               128.00          13:45:35         00316715155TRLO1     XLON 
695              128.00          13:45:35         00316715156TRLO1     XLON 
7500              128.00          13:45:35         00316715157TRLO1     XLON 
709              128.00          13:45:35         00316715158TRLO1     XLON 
320              128.00          13:45:35         00316715159TRLO1     XLON 
500              128.00          13:51:03         00316715285TRLO1     XLON 
1726              127.50          14:16:40         00316716452TRLO1     XLON 
863              127.50          14:16:40         00316716453TRLO1     XLON 
513              127.50          14:16:40         00316716454TRLO1     XLON 
160              127.50          14:16:40         00316716455TRLO1     XLON 
2144              127.00          14:16:48         00316716460TRLO1     XLON 
327              127.00          14:16:48         00316716461TRLO1     XLON 
1484              127.00          14:16:48         00316716462TRLO1     XLON 
160              127.00          14:16:48         00316716463TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          14:17:18         00316716488TRLO1     XLON 
2558              127.00          14:29:27         00316716840TRLO1     XLON 
100              127.50          14:35:42         00316717107TRLO1     XLON 
920              127.50          14:35:42         00316717108TRLO1     XLON 
1685              127.00          14:48:40         00316717931TRLO1     XLON 
518              127.50          14:48:40         00316717932TRLO1     XLON 
251              127.50          14:48:40         00316717933TRLO1     XLON 
757              127.50          14:48:40         00316717934TRLO1     XLON 
710              127.50          14:48:40         00316717935TRLO1     XLON 
400              127.50          14:49:00         00316717940TRLO1     XLON 
2509              127.50          15:19:57         00316719472TRLO1     XLON 
837              127.50          15:19:57         00316719473TRLO1     XLON 
1305              128.00          15:25:51         00316719688TRLO1     XLON 
128              128.00          15:25:51         00316719689TRLO1     XLON 
41               128.00          15:25:51         00316719690TRLO1     XLON 
66               128.00          15:25:51         00316719691TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.