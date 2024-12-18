WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):Earnings: $1.87 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.23 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.67 in Q1 vs. -$1.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $1.79 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.77 per share Revenue: $8.709 billion in Q1 vs. $4.726 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 - $1.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.70 - $8.1 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX