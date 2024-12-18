Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 22:42 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

What Operators Expect From Tech Providers: Kantar Survey Insights for SOFTSWISS

Finanznachrichten News

GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- How to stay ahead in the face of fierce competition? SOFTSWISS, a leading tech provider with over 15 years of experience, shares fresh insights from a customer survey conducted by Kantar in November 2024.

Tech Provider Must-Haves

To gain data-driven insights into tech operators' needs and expectations, SOFTSWISS invited Kantar, the world's leading analytics agency, to conduct a comprehensive customer survey.

Expertise Comes First

The survey revealed the top 5 most essential characteristics for tech operators when choosing a technology supplier:

  • High level of professionalism and expertise
  • Security of operations
  • Supplier's long-term and reliable reputation
  • Flexible approach to collaboration
  • Creation of opportunities for business growth

Fewer operators prioritise a strong client portfolio as these are not viewed as immediate business drivers and have a less direct impact on operator success.

Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: "Delivering exceptional products starts with a profound understanding of client needs and expectations. That's why marketing research and customer surveys are integral to daily operations. By sharing valuable insights with our partners and competitors, we actively contribute to driving innovation and growth across the industry".

Sources of Industry Insights

According to respondents, the top 5 sources of information about the online entertainment industry are:

  • Recommendations from colleagues, partners
  • Industry news resources
  • Company websites that provide products and services
  • LinkedIn
  • Employees of partner companies

The importance of companies' websites almost tripled compared to the previous year's results. Similarly, the value of recommendations also increased significantly, climbing from fourth place to the top of the ranking.

"The trend of growing recommendations' importance extends beyond the industry. In 2024, consumers are navigating an overwhelming media flow where much information gets lost. While brands still communicate actively, capturing audiences has become harder. Personal connections are becoming more significant, offering a more direct and trusted way to reach consumers," shares Kateryna Kaliuzhna, Senior Client Partner at Kantar.

The primer position of recommendations underscores the growing importance of partnerships and networks, highlighting the value of community-driven insights from trusted experts. These shifts reflect a broader trend towards trust, transparency, and the demand for credible, easily accessible information in the rapidly evolving market.

About SOFTSWISS
SOFTSWISS is an international technology company with over 15 years of experience in developing innovative solutions for the entertainment industry. The expert team counts over 2,000 employees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584445/Tech_Provider_Must_Haves.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/what-operators-expect-from-tech-providers-kantar-survey-insights-for-softswiss-302335502.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.