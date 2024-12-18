TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.25 percent.New Zealand will release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a contraction of 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year following the 0.2 percent decline on quarter and the 0.5 percent drop in the three months prior.The de facto central bank in Taiwan will also announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to hold its lending rate steady at 2.00 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX