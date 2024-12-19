Huawei and The University of Hong Kong Build a Next-Generation Smart Campus, Accelerating Digital Transformation of Education

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 12, Huawei and the University of Hong Kong (HKU) jointly held a launch ceremony for "The University of Hong Kong & Huawei Global Smart Campus Network Showcase." This marks a new milestone in their collaboration on developing smarter campus network connectivity and infrastructures. Both parties are committed to creating a global showcase for smart campus network innovation, which not only accelerates HKU's digital and intelligent transformation, but also serves as an excellent reference and inspiration for more universities worldwide.

Several key leaders from both parties attended the ceremony, including Flora Ng, Chief Information Officer and University Librarian at HKU; Wilson Kwok, Associate Director (CIO & Librarian Office) at HKU; Jason He, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Data Communication Marketing & Solution Sales Dept; Jim Bi, President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Dept of Huawei Hong Kong; Yury Yin, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communications Product Line; Jackie Yu, Director of the Branding & Marketing Execution Dept, Huawei Enterprise Business.

"As a world-class university, HKU is committed to providing the best teaching and research environment for global academic talent and promoting the integration of education and technology," said Flora Ng in her welcome speech. "This year marks the 112th anniversary of the HKU Libraries, which has become a vital platform for global academic research over a century. With the growing diversity of teaching needs and accelerating digital transformation, building a smart campus is critical for providing high-quality educational services."

She continued: "Together with Huawei, we have built a high-quality 10 Gbps campus network powered by Wi-Fi 7, and deployed it in multiple scenarios, such as libraries, main building (Loke Yew Hall), classrooms, and HKU Station. These deployments ensure stable, smooth network connections for teaching applications in smart classrooms, libraries, study rooms, and auditoriums, laying a solid foundation for HKU's smart campus."

Ng added: "Moving forward, both parties will continue to work closely on smart networks and dive deeper into scenarios such as network security, intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M), and smart campus Internet of Things (IoT). Doing so will build a more secure, efficient, and intelligent education environment for the future, thereby driving the digital transformation of the education industry."

"Currently, education is rapidly integrating with digital technology. Huawei fully leverages its unmatched expertise and strengths in the ICT field to help HKU innovate in scientific research, teaching affairs, and management processes," said Jason He, President of Global Enterprise Data Communication Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei, in his speech. "Specifically, Huawei's high-quality 10 Gbps campus network solution powered by Wi-Fi 7 brings to HKU three types of experience upgrade: wireless experience upgrade, application experience upgrade, and O&M experience upgrade. This solution meets various campus scenario-specific needs while ensuring data security, ultimately delivering a fresh-new network experience."

Technological innovations meet diverse network needs, taking campus network experience to new levels.

With the advent of the digital era, online exams, live classes, lectures, and ceremonies pose higher performance requirements on modern campus networks. Especially in smart classroom scenarios, a key priority is to ensure always-optimal teaching experience in the classroom.

Huawei's high-quality 10 Gbps campus network solution can meet these needs. By leveraging cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology, this solution greatly increases network bandwidth needed for 4K/8K HD interactive teaching in smart classrooms. It also offers application assurance (which automatically identifies and prioritizes key teaching applications), application quality visibility, and other compelling capabilities to ensure superior experience with teaching applications.

Huawei's latest Wi-Fi 7 APs deployed in the Loke Yew Hall (a historical landmark and also important activity center), libraries, and study rooms provide smooth network connectivity during centralized online exams and peak hours of celebration activities.

This cooperation is a key milestone and practice on the road to smarter education and smarter campus connectivity of the future. Said Jason He: "Looking forward, Huawei will continue our partnership with HKU to further create a high-quality educational environment, solidifying HKU's leading position in global higher education. This cooperation can also set an excellent example for more Hong Kong universities to embark on their digital education journey."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-and-the-university-of-hong-kong-build-a-next-generation-smart-campus-accelerating-digital-transformation-of-education-302335664.html