Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Woodbridge Ventures II Inc. (TSXV: WOOD.P) ("Woodbridge" or the "Corporation") announces that the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Woodbridge will take place on December 30, 2024 at 10:00a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of CP LLP, 77 King Street West, TD North Tower Suite, Suite 700, Toronto, ON, M5K 1G8 and by teleconference at Toll Free - North America: (+1) 866-281-9204 (Access Code: 6007158) (the "Meeting").

The Corporation also announces that due to the ongoing Canadian postal strike the Corporation will be relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the "Order") for exemption from the requirements to send proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the Meeting.

The matters to be voted on by the shareholders at the meeting, as further described in the meeting materials, are as follows:

To receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended August 31, 2023, together with a report of the auditors thereon;

To set the number of directors of the Corporation at three and to elect the directors of the Corporation;

To appoint auditors for the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and

To annually approve the Corporation's stock option plan

In accordance with the Order, electronic versions of the Meeting Materials have been filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Corporation's website at https://universalbusinessworks.com. Registered holders and non-objecting beneficial owners can request their control number in order to submit their vote from the Corporation's transfer agent, TSX Trust, at tsxtis@tmx.com. Objecting beneficial owners should contact their broker to request their voting instruction forms, voting control numbers and instructions for voting.

The Corporation has satisfied all the conditions to rely on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials in the Order.

