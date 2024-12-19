Anzeige
19.12.2024 04:34 Uhr
The Organizing Committee of The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints": 2024 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints opens

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints" opened at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on December 18. The permanent theme of the forum is "People's City, Better Future", and the 2024 annual theme is "Modernizing for People-centered Urban Governance".

2024 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints opens.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The forum features an opening ceremony and main forum, six parallel sessions, documentary watching, "Approaching 12345" and other supporting activities, as well as a closing ceremony.

A series of outcomes of the forum were released at the opening ceremony: Compilation of Research Papers on Swift Response to Public Complaints in Beijing (2024); Cases of Urban Governance Innovation (2024); Evaluation Report on Worldwide City Hotline Services and Governance Effectiveness (2024).

The forum is co-sponsored by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Media Group (CMG), the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality. The international academic journal "Journal of Comparative Policy Analysis: Research and Practice" (JCPA) was invited as a co-organizer of the forum.

Source: The Organizing Committee of The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints"


