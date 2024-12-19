AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate remained stable for the third straight month in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.7 percent in November, the same as in the previous three months.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was also 3.5 percent.There were 372,000 unemployed people in November, down from 376,000 a month ago.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, dropped to 8.7 percent in November from 8.9 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX