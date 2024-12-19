Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Nya, a community-driven Web3 project, announced the launch of UniPaws World, a new metaverse platform that brings people together through creative self-expression and NFT technology. The platform empowers community members with customizable Kemi avatars, social features, and a unique digital ENS domain that acts as a web3 wallet identity.

UniPaws World introduces community-focused features, including:

Customizable Kemi NFT avatars with extensive personalization options

An integrated marketplace for trading Kemis and digital accessories

Kemi.ID, offering personalized Web3 ENS

Advanced profile customization tools for NFT collection display

Weekly releases of "UniPaws of Furness" light novel series

The platform connects seamlessly with Nya's growing ecosystem, including Catgirl.io and Funhunt.io, strengthening the bonds between community members across multiple platforms.

UniPaws World is now live and accessible at https://unipaws.world/. For more information and updates, follow @NyaOnEarth on X (formerly Twitter).

About Nya: Nya is a community-driven Web3 project building innovative social platforms and digital experiences. By combining memecoin culture with practical applications, Nya creates engaging spaces that connect people across the blockchain ecosystem.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234350

SOURCE: Catgirl