Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Innovation im Fokus: Diese Mega-Zukunftsaktie könnte Ihr Depot beflügeln!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NF
Tradegate
19.12.24
08:01 Uhr
70,98 Euro
-0,22
-0,31 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYENSQO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYENSQO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,5271,5809:47
71,4271,6609:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 08:34 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syensqo SA: Syensqo announces early redemption of USD Senior Notes due May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Syensqo announces early redemption of USD Senior Notes due May 2025

Brussels, Belgium - December 19, 2024 - 08:30 CET
Syensqo SA has delivered a notice of early redemption in full to holders of the Cytec Industries Inc. US dollar 3.95% senior notes due May 1, 2025 with ISIN US232820AK60 / CUSIP 232820AK6 (the "Bonds") for the outstanding principal amount of USD 163,495,000. The redemption will be implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The redemption date will be February 1, 2025. The redemption price is 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed on the redemption date, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date (being USD $1,614,513.13). The paying agent is The Bank of New York Mellon.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)		Media
media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament		 +44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 280
+32 478 69 74 20		 Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber		 +32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Attachment

  • 20241219_Cytec Bond Redemption_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fa6753c-9e45-42d7-ac52-e46ec72c439f)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.