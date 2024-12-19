DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.5679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8237500 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297

