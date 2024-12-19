BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 198.73 against the yen and a 1-week high of 0.8228 against the euro, from early lows of 194.33 and 0.8254, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 1.1360 and 1.2658 from early lows of 1.1320 and 1.2567, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 200.00 against the yen, 0.81 against the euro, 1.14 against the franc and 1.30 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX