Anticimex Sweden upgrades to IFS Cloud to boost efficiency across its field service operations

IFS.ai-powered platform will enable the global pest control leader to streamline service operations through standardization and increase customer satisfaction

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, a leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has announced that Anticimex Sweden, part of Anticimex Group, a global leader in pest control and hygiene solutions, will implement IFS Cloud to transform its service operations and further support an enhanced customer experience.

Building on a 25-year partnership with IFS, Anticimex chose to migrate to IFS Cloud as part of its strategic transition from providing a treatment-based approach to preventive pest control. Anticimex will use the new platform to standardize service processes and provide the scalability needed to support future growth and long-term sustainability goals through increased digitalization.

Anticimex had already been successfully using the latest IFS's Planning Scheduling & Optimization (PSO) solution since 2019. A key factor in their decision to upgrade to IFS Cloud was the ability to continue leveraging the latest Industrial AI-driven PSO capabilities within the platform. Together with the Mobile Work Order app and Advanced Forms, IFS Cloud will enable Anticimex to continue their service optimization journey, positioning the company to enhance efficiency, through faster response times, reduced operational complexities, and improved customer satisfaction.

Beyond field service, IFS Cloud will support critical business functions including finance and supply chain. Once fully implemented, the solutions will include IFS Customer Engagement and IFS Advanced Forms - a no-code platform for improving data capture and workflows. These additions will enable Anticimex to further enhance its customer focus by streamlining operations without the need for major customizations.

"IFS's deep understanding of our industry sector and its ability to provide solutions tailored to our precise needs has been key to our long-standing partnership," said Alexander Storckenfeldt, CEO, Anticimex Sweden. "By moving to IFS Cloud, we will be able to continue developing our company. This technical upgrade provides opportunities to further improve our customer journey, so we can deliver the best service and expert knowledge to our customers. In addition, it also enables us to continue developing the functionality and user interface, simplifying the work for our employees and making our internal processes more efficient. Finally, the upgrade will strengthen our business in the long run and improve the quality of the services we deliver to our customers."

"With IFS Cloud, we remain evergreen too, meaning we can seamlessly adopt and benefit from the latest innovations through twice-yearly updates," added Storckenfeldt. "This positions us to lead the industry with cutting-edge preventive pest control services and continue delivering customer centric solutions."

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Anticimex and support its journey toward a more integrated and efficient operational model," said Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, IFS Nordics. "By leveraging the full potential of IFS Cloud, including PSO and our wider industrial AI capabilities, Anticimex will be well placed to drive innovation throughout its transformation journey and deliver high quality services with greater customer value."

About Anticimex Sweden

Anticimex is a modern service company specializing in pest control, food safety, fire protection, and property inspections. With a focus on preventive measures, innovative technology, and sustainable solutions, the company creates healthy environments for businesses and individuals.

About Anticimex Group

Established in Sweden in 1934, Anticimex Group is recognized as a leading expert in pest control and related services. By advancing the transition from reactive to preventive pest control through environmentally friendly and digital solutions, Anticimex sets the standard for the industry. Headquartered in Stockholm, Anticimex Group operates in 21 countries across Europe, Asia, Pacific, North America, and Latin America, delivering global expertise with a local presence. For more information, visit www.anticimex.com

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

