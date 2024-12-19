Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 18 December 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,610.60p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,653.65p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 7.0%. There are currently 83,892,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

19 December 2024