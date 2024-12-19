Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

19th December 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 18th December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18th December 2024 50.50p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 50.29p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

19th December 2024