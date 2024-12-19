Condor Gold Plc - Issue of Equity

The Company announces that further to its announcement of 17 December 2024, it has today issued 100,000 new Ordinary Shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") each to John Ian Stalker, a Non-Executive Director.

Accordingly, the Company now has 204,542,778 Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights and admitted to trading on AIM and the TSX.

