Interventional Cardiology Devices Market to Hit US$ 37.27 Billion by 2029 with 6.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interventional cardiology devices market, valued at US$26.32 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.0%, reaching US$27.80 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$37.27 billion by 2029. The growth of this market is prompted by several factors. Rising rates of cardiovascular diseases, fueled by aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and increased prevalence of obesity and diabetes, create a growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options. Technological advancements in interventional devices, such as drug-eluting stents, bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, and transcatheter valves, are enhancing treatment outcomes and patient safety, thus increasing adoption is expected to drive the growth of interventional cardiology devices market.

Based on Angioplasty stent type, the interventional cardiology devices market has been segmented into drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents & bioabsorbable stents. Drug-eluting stents (DES) offer several advantages in cardiovascular procedures compared to bare metal stents (BMS). One of the primary benefits is their ability to reduce the risk of restenosis, or the re-narrowing of the artery, which is a common complication after angioplasty. DES are coated with medication that is gradually released to inhibit cell proliferation and reduce scar tissue formation, thus significantly lowering the rates of restenosis-often by 50% or more compared to BMS.

Based on Catheters, the interventional cardiology devices market is segmented into angiography catheters, guiding catheters & IVUS/OCT catheter. In 2023, the angiography catheters segment accounted for the largest market share. Angiography catheters play a crucial role in cardiovascular procedures, offering several significant advantages. Firstly, they enable precise visualization of blood vessels, allowing healthcare providers to diagnose and assess conditions such as coronary artery disease, blockages, and aneurysms effectively. The design of these catheters, which includes various shapes and sizes tailored for specific vascular regions, enhances the ability to navigate through the complex anatomy of the cardiovascular system.

Based on plaque modification devices, the interventional cardiology devices market is segmented into thrombectomy devices & atherectomy devices. In 2023, thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the largest market share. Thrombectomy devices offer significant advantages in cardiovascular procedures, particularly in the treatment of acute coronary syndromes and peripheral artery disease. One key benefit is their ability to rapidly restore blood flow by mechanically removing thrombus (clots) from occluded vessels, thereby reducing ischemia and potentially saving myocardial tissue during myocardial infarction. These devices also minimize the need for systemic thrombolytic therapy, which carries risks of bleeding and other complications. By localizing the removal of clots, thrombectomy devices can enhance procedural safety and efficacy. Furthermore, advancements in device technology have led to improved success rates and shorter procedure times, contributing to better overall patient outcomes.

Based on end user, the interventional cardiology devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & other end users. The other end users include Cath labs, cardiac centers. In 2023, hospitals took the largest share in interventional cardiology devices market. Most interventional cardiology procedures are conducted in hospital settings, where specialized facilities and equipment are readily available to handle complex procedures safely. Hospitals are equipped with catheterization labs, or Cath labs, that provide the necessary environment for a range of interventions, such as angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). These settings also ensure immediate access to critical care services and emergency interventions if needed.

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the interventional cardiology devices market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Interventional cardiology in North America is experiencing rapid advancements, driven by technological innovations and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The region has seen notable progress in catheter-based technologies, imaging techniques, and stent designs, which together enhance the accuracy, safety, and success rates of interventions. Drug-eluting stents (DES), bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, and newer iterations of drug-coated balloons are widely used, with more advanced versions continually emerging to improve patient outcomes. Additionally, sophisticated imaging techniques, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), allow cardiologists to visualize blood.

The prominent players operating in the interventional cardiology devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic (US), Abbott (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Cook (US), Cordis (US), iVascular S.L.U (Spain), Biosensors International Group, Ltd (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), AMG International (Germany), ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany), InSitu Technologies, Inc. (US), Meril Life Sciences (India), Alvimedica (Istanbul), Cardionovum GmBH (Germany), Medinol Ltd (Turkey), Wellinq (Netherlands), Balton SP (Poland), Translumina (India).

Boston Scientific Corporation (US):

Boston Scientific is a leading player in the interventional cardiology devices market, known for its innovative and comprehensive product portfolio aimed at improving heart health and patient outcomes. The company offers a wide range of devices and technologies used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases, including drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, and imaging tools. Known for continuous innovation, Boston Scientific has developed technologies like the SYNERGY stent, which enhances healing through its advanced drug-eluting properties. The company's focus extends to creating minimally invasive solutions that improve procedural efficiency and patient safety. With a global reach and strong R&D commitment, Boston Scientific has established itself as a key competitor in the interventional cardiology space.

Medtronic (US):

Medtronic is a global leader in the interventional cardiology devices market, offering a comprehensive range of products designed to treat cardiovascular diseases. Known for innovation and high-quality medical technology, Medtronic's interventional cardiology portfolio includes devices for coronary artery disease, structural heart interventions, and peripheral vascular solutions. Key products include drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guide wires, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems. With a strong commitment to improving patient outcomes, Medtronic continually invests in research and development to advance minimally invasive techniques, and the company's global reach ensures widespread access to its life-saving solutions.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands):

In the interventional cardiology devices market, Philips is a prominent player known for its advanced imaging systems, diagnostic tools, and therapeutic devices. The company provides integrated solutions that enhance precision and workflow in cardiac procedures, from diagnostics to treatment. Philips' product portfolio includes intravascular imaging systems, such as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT), which allow for high-resolution imaging of blood vessels, aiding clinicians in making precise, real-time decisions. Additionally, Philips offers hemodynamic monitoring systems and guiding catheters designed for efficient and safe navigation during procedures. Through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, Philips aims to improve patient outcomes, support minimally invasive approaches, and streamline processes for healthcare providers.

