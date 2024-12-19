DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $2.278 billion, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $1.973 billion, or $3.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $17.689 billion from $16.224 billion last year.Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $2.278 Bln. vs. $1.973 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.59 vs. $3.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $17.689 Bln vs. $16.224 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $12.43 to $12.79Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX