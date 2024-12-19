Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 18 December 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.591million Including current year income and expenses £47.797million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 250.80p Including current year income and expenses 251.89p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 251.96p Including current year income and expenses 252.95p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000