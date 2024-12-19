Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
19 December 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 18 December 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£47.591million
Including current year income and expenses
£47.797million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
250.80p
Including current year income and expenses
251.89p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
251.96p
Including current year income and expenses
252.95p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000