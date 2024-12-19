WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $125.44 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $82.00 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $6.223 billion from $6.148 billion last year.CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $125.44 Mln. vs. $82.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.223 Bln vs. $6.148 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX