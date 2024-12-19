M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Performance Factsheet

The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 30 November 2024, is now available on the Company's website at: https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf

Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
19 December 2024

December 19, 2024 07:04 ET (12:04 GMT)