Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW, LSE: SWR) ("Smurfit Westrock") announces that it has applied to the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), as Smurfit Westrock's principal securities regulator in Canada, for a decision that it has ceased to be a reporting issuer (the "Order Sought") in Québec, Manitoba and British Columbia (the "Canadian Jurisdictions

If the Order Sought is granted by the AMF, Smurfit Westrock will cease to be a reporting issuer in the Canadian Jurisdictions and, as a result, will no longer be subject to continuous disclosure requirements under Canadian securities legislation.

Notwithstanding a decision that Smurfit Westrock is not a reporting issuer in Canada, Smurfit Westrock will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the United States and the United Kingdom and the rules of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and London Stock Exchange. All such continuous disclosure documents of Smurfit Westrock are publicly available to all security holders of Smurfit Westrock under Smurfit Westrock's profile at www.sec.gov and Smurfit Westrock's security holders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United States, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of the NYSE.

This press release is being issued pursuant to certain Canadian regulatory requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs and expectations of Smurfit Westrock relating to the possible granting of the Order Sought by the AMF, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "anticipate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. While Smurfit Westrock believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Smurfit Westrock. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur. Actual future results, including whether the Order Sought will be granted, could vary from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, and depend on a number of factors, including regulatory developments and the actions taken by the AMF and/or other regulatory bodies. Neither Smurfit Westrock nor any of its associates or directors, officers or advisers provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations (including under the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other applicable regulations), Smurfit Westrock is under no obligation, and it expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219655981/en/

Contacts:

Ciarán Potts

Smurfit Westrock

T: +353 1 202 71 27

E: ir@smurfitwestrock.com