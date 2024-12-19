Ondas Holdings Inc.: One of the World's Largest Semiconductor Manufacturers Renews Its Contract with Ondas' Airobotics for Drone Aerial Security and Data Services

The Optimus System is deployed as automated aerial infrastructure providing data services to multiple end-users on site, overseeing security and the progress of large-scale construction

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. ("OAS") business unit's subsidiary Airobotics has received a purchase order from one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers to renew ongoing aerial security and data services.

As part of this purchase order, Airobotics offers aerial security and data services using its Optimus drone infrastructure, which includes docking stations and drones capable of capturing diverse aerial data types. These data are processed into real-time insights for end-users without human intervention. Since its initial installation in 2016, Airobotics has expanded its autonomous drone operations within the growing semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in Israel. The Optimus System provides 24/7 aerial operations for security, safety, and project management services through a unified data and analytics platform for the customer, project managers, and third-party contractors.

"We are thrilled to continue to provide aerial security and intelligence to this strategically important facility," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "With our Optimus System, we are providing a strategic drone platform that includes certified, capable hardware driven by powerful software and AI technology. Optimus can operate in harsh conditions, swapping batteries and payloads, making it more like an infrastructural solution for critical operations rather than just another tactical drone with a docking station. We believe that more public and private owners of critical operations will be leveraging these capabilities by implementing the Optimus System."

Optimus is the first ever uncrewed data-capturing system to achieve an Airworthiness Type Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its uncrewed aircraft. The system is currently deployed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel and is being marketed globally to customers in industrial, government and defense markets. In the U.S. market the Optimus System is provided to customers by OAS' American Robotics.

The system relies on fleets of automated drones that do not require on-the-ground human intervention to operate. The system functions as a task force capable of simultaneously collecting and providing critical information for a variety of customer requirements. Each Optimus System, networked as fleet infrastructure, includes a smart airbase enabling automated battery changes for 24/7 operations, along with the automated loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Optimus drones cover up to 30 square miles surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling each drone within the fleet to execute diverse tasks. Drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations, with flights overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. via its wholly-owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System - the world's first FAA certified small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics onX and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

