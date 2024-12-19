MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $448.50 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $374.61 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.561 billion from $2.377 billion last year.Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q2): $448.50 Mln. vs. $374.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.561 Bln vs. $2.377 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $4.28 - $4.34 Full year revenue guidance: $10.255 -$10.320 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX