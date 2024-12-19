Technology Interoperability Initiative Enables Customers and Partners to Optimize Security Operations Across Multi-Vendor Environments

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today launched a new Technology Alliance Partner program. The program simplifies and streamlines building, testing, validating, and documenting interoperability between partner technologies and the Bitdefender GravityZone Platform. The Technology Alliance Partner program empowers Bitdefender customers to enhance their security operations by seamlessly integrating best-of-breed technologies into their ecosystem and offers resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) new opportunities to sell validated interoperating solutions for seamless functionality in complex, multi-vendor environments.

"Technology partnerships play a critical role in strengthening cybersecurity efficacy and operational efficiency by extending protection, information sharing, and other capabilities across customer environments," said Estee Robinson, director of global channel alliances for Devo, a Technology Alliance Partner. "Combining the Devo Security Data Platform with Bitdefender, for example, enables organizations to achieve greater data control and significantly elevate their security posture and effectiveness. We look forward to advancing our joint efforts to meet the challenges of a continuously evolving cybersecurity threat landscape."

As part of its new Technology Alliance Partner program, Bitdefender works with technology partners to assess and qualify how their solutions could integrate with the GravityZone Platform, including through both public and non-public application programming interfaces (APIs). Once a potential integration is qualified, Bitdefender provides the partner with essential resources such as software development kits (SDKs), software, documentation, and technical support to build, test, and validate the integration. This process ensures that GravityZone and partner technologies interoperate securely, consistently and effectively within an organization's security operation to enable information sharing, support critical use cases, and lower costs by increasing efficiency and efficacy.

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform is a unified security and risk analytics solution that offers advanced endpoint protection (EPP), as well as endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The platform provides deep security context for threat detection and can also be deployed in conjunction with Bitdefender's managed detection and response (MDR) service. GravityZone's flexible architecture provides numerous integration points, allowing technology partners to seamlessly integrate their solutions and strengthen security across diverse security ecosystems.

Key Features and Benefits of Bitdefender's Technology Alliance Partner Program:

Validated and Documented Technology Integrations - Bitdefender's Technology Alliance Partner program enables customers, resellers, and MSP partners to gain significant value from Bitdefender Gravity Zone's integration with third-party security technologies. A dedicated web site hosts information on partners, validated use cases and links to additional documentation. A web portal provides access to information about APIs and tools for testing. These comprehensive resources help support building and testing the integrations that ultimately reduce risk, strengthen security, and lower overall costs for users.

Joint Partner Promotion, Marketing, and Sales - The Technology Alliance Partner program broadens market reach for participating technology partners through reciprocal branding, collaborative marketing, and potential access to new sales opportunities. Partners have opportunities to create joint collateral, participate in sales events, co-sponsor tradeshows, and co-host webinars to enhance visibility and prospect engagement. By simplifying integration and removing obstacles, the program allows Bitdefender and its partners to align well in customer environments and drive impactful security outcomes. Additionally, the program creates opportunities for channel partners to pursue expanded marketing and solution selling opportunities.

Comprehensive Training and Certification - Partners get access to on-demand and virtual training resources designed to provide a thorough understanding of GravityZone and other Bitdefender technologies to support integration and validation efforts, service joint customers and facilitate product demonstration and joint selling. Through in-depth training, partners can deepen their knowledge and understanding of Bitdefender technologies and architectures and, when applicable, earn technical/commercial certifications to sell and implement Bitdefender solutions.

"As cyberattacks grow in frequency and sophistication worldwide, businesses require a layered, defense-in-depth security approach to be secure and resilient," said Doug Hurd, director, technology alliances at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender's Technology Alliance Partner program allows organizations to seamlessly incorporate market-leading threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities into their infrastructure and defenses. By bringing together top industry technologies, we're helping our customers and partners solve their toughest security challenges with greater ease, flexibility and effectiveness."

Technology vendors interested in joining Bitdefender's Technology Alliance Partner program should contact the company at TAP@bitdefender.com. For more information about the program, visit here.

