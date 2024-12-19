Anzeige
19.12.2024 15:16 Uhr
Leading Companies Recognised in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2024 Global Corporate Excellence Awards



LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to honouring those top companies worldwide, Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) Global Corporate Excellence Awards are a leading force.

Their judging panel have chosen industries and businesses which excel in terms of innovation, leadership and sustainability. Other attributes recognised by our winners include vision and community engagement, as well as an ethical outlook.

Outstanding success is a tall order for many businesses, especially in today's tough economic climate - and that's what makes the Award's recipients particularly inspiring.

"But that's not just our impression", said BWM spokesman Robert Weinberg.

"Many of the winning companies we have highlighted were voted for by those who purchase their goods or services. That's because customer satisfaction was extremely high on our list of Awards criteria. At the same time nominations also came in from employees and other fellow companies within a particular sector or industry.

"These Awards are so inspiring,' he said. "I'm always overwhelmed at what individuals and companies can achieve, even in the toughest of economic circumstances. Those who have a strong businesses strategy in place will usually succeed though, and it's these companies which we're about to introduce you to today, for they are inevitably our winners.

In terms of geographical reach, Europe was particularly well represented. So too was the United States, Scandinavia, the Middle East and Central Asia. A host of different sectors were nominated, from the traditional finance, banking and consulting industries to the newer technology and recyclables firms, as well as manufacturing and life sciences.

The Awards were open to individuals, small to medium-sized firms and large corporations. And they were certainly hotly-contested. Judges were forced to make a short-list before finally agreeing on the winners.

Mr Weinberg added: "I'd like to congratulate those Award winners as well as thank everyone who took the time to send our judging panel a nomination. It all bodes well for a positive business climate in future years, especially since there was such a huge variety of companies involved, many of which were focused on new technologies or services."

For more information about the 2024 Global Corporate Excellence Awards and its winners, please visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/2024-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine
Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: www.bwmonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-companies-recognised-in-business-worldwide-magazines-2024-global-corporate-excellence-awards-302336210.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
