Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388
19.12.24
15:40 Uhr
0,720 Euro
-0,015
-2,04 %
19.12.2024 16:06 Uhr
TCL to Inspire Greatness at CES 2025 with its Latest Products and Innovations

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the world's top two TV brands, today announced its attendance at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which takes place in January. TCL has participated in CES for 31 years, during which the brand has consistently showcased its latest innovative display technologies and a full range of smart home products to global visitors.

TCL CES 2025 KV

As a highlight of this year's showcase, TCL will reveal its innovative QD-Mini LED technologies and products that deliver an unparalleled visual experience. The display innovations TCL is bringing to CES 2025 are sure to excite both professionals and home entertainment enthusiasts alike. They cover almost every form factor, from professional monitors to in-car displays, mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, smart projectors, and RayNeo AR glasses. TCL will also display its award-winning NXTPAPER technology and officially unveil its revolutionary NXTPAPER 4.0 at CES 2025.

Underscoring its innovations in the AI field, TCL is bringing its latest AI advancements in new product categories as well as partnerships with world-renowned technology brands. Additionally, TCL will unveil the integration of its smart home ecosystem with intelligent solutions designed to enhance energy efficiency and enrich the user experience, which includes air conditioners, built-in refrigerators, washing machines, smart locks, and mobile routers.

Leading up to Super Bowl LIX, TCL's partnerships with renowned global partners, including its role as the Official TV Partner of the National Football League (NFL) in the United States, will also be a major highlight of the exhibition. Through these partnerships, TCL is developing cutting-edge technologies to enhance viewer experiences and engage fans across a range of interactive on-site activities and online campaigns that aim to build global connections and inspire greatness in everyday life.

For more details, please see below:

TCL CES 2025 Press Conference:

  • Date & Time: 11:00 - 11:45 AM (PST), January 6, 2025
  • Location: Mandalay Bay, South Convention Center, Ballroom E (Level 2)

TCL CES 2025 Booth:

  • Date: January 7-10, 2025
  • Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #17704

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585156/TCL_CES_2025_KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-to-inspire-greatness-at-ces-2025-with-its-latest-products-and-innovations-302336244.html

