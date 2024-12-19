Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 17:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The CE Shop Shares a Free Exclusive Scenario-Based Resource Inside for Agent-Client Communication that Helps Teach Real Estate Agents How to Turn Objections into Opportunities

Finanznachrichten News

Busy real estate agents on-the-go can now master a key part of buyer representation with The CE Shop's new bite-sized course, "Overcoming Buyer Objections to Buyer-Broker Agreements"

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / The CE Shop now offers a free, exclusive resource from their new, bite-sized professional development course, "Overcoming Buyer Objections to Buyer-Broker Agreements." The course, designed to enhance agent-client communication skills surrounding representation agreements, is part of a larger, 18-course series included in the "Mastering Real Estate Representation" package.

Inspired by the need for dynamic communication skills due to recent National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) changes to representation agreements, The CE Shop has released a valuable piece of free learning content from their new "Overcoming Buyer Objections to Buyer-Broker Agreements" course: a scenario-based video resource. Designed to help agents boost their communication skills with buyer clients, the full course offers agents thoughtful communication techniques to help them navigate common buyer objections to buyer-broker agreements.

Featuring example communication between a real estate agent and buyer about the buyer-broker agreement, the video offers a real-life example of how an agent can effectively address potential buyer concerns, turning those objections into opportunities. For agents who choose to take the complete course, a skill-building worksheet at the end complements the video by helping agents practice client interactions, using example scenarios, talking points, and scripted language.

At the heart of this course and the entire "Mastering Real Estate Representation" package is one key skill all real estate professionals need in an ever-evolving industry: effective communication. Inspired by NAR's recent updates to representation agreements, The CE Shop recognized that agents now need updated communication strategies and fresh inspiration.

"The NAR changes threw us all for a loop. We knew they were changing the game," said Sara Harjo, Director of Curriculum Development at Career Certified. "Communication has always been an essential skill for real estate agents to learn, and something we've always emphasized in our courses. But these changes meant a fresh approach to client interactions, something experienced agents can always use a refresher on and through which newer agents need guidance. That's when it clicked: a course that not only covers NAR updates but also focuses on the essentials, especially communication."

Packed with example scripted communications between agents and potential clients, the full course covers five key communication techniques real estate agents can use to walk buyers through the buyer-broker agreement and put buyer concerns first. Designed to accommodate a variety of different learners, the course includes a mix of instructional materials, including interactive simulations, video resources, text-based slides, check-your-understanding questions, and more.

Real estate professionals can access the free video resource below:

Watch the Video Here.

Plus, real estate professionals can sign up for the full "Mastering Real Estate Representation" package or any one of the bite-sized courses at TheCEShop.com and start boosting their communication skills today.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, appraisal, and professional development courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or looking to launch a new career. We believe the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Liz Meitus
SVP, Corporate Communications
press@theceshop.com
720-822-5314

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87dHmnLIumE

.

SOURCE: The CE Shop



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
