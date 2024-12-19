WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are seeing moderate strength during trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved back to the upside, although buying interest remains somewhat subdued.Currently, the major averages are well off their highs of the session but still in positive territory. The Dow is up 151.55 points or 0.4 percent at 42,478.42, the Nasdaq is up 82.08 points or 0.4 percent at 19,474.77 and the S&P 500 is up 21.98 points or 0.4 percent at 5,894.14.Stocks showed a notable rebound at the start of trading, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following yesterday's steep losses.The Dow closed lower for the tenth straight session on Wednesday, marking its longest losing streak since 1974The blue chip index tumbled to its lowest closing level in over a month, while the broader S&P 500 also slumped to a one-month closing low.Yesterday's sell-off on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to lower interest rates by a quarter point but forecast fewer than previously estimated rate cuts next year.Buying interest has waned over the course of the session, however, as a batch of largely upbeat economic data has seemingly provided support for the Fed's cautious approach to further rate cuts.The Commerce Department released a report this morning showing the pace of U.S. economic growth unexpectedly surged by more than previously estimated in the third quarter.The report said gross domestic product shot up by 3.1 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the 2.8 percent jump previously reported. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unrevised.A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended December 14th.The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 220,000, a decrease of 22,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 242,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 230,000.Sector NewsDespite the modest rebound by the broader markets, interest rate-sensitive housing stocks are extending yesterday's sell-off.Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index is tumbling by 2.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in over five months.The continued weakness among housing stocks comes even though the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales spiked to an eight-month high in November.Semiconductor stocks are also seeing further downside, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 1.2 percent.Micron (MU) is leading the sector lower, with the chipmaker plummeting by 17.8 percent after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter earnings but providing disappointing fiscal second quarter guidance.Computer hardware and biotechnology stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while airline and utilities stocks have shown strong moves back to the upside.Other MarketsIn overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent.The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 1.2 percent.In the bond market, treasuries are extending the steep drop seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.4 basis points at 4.562 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX