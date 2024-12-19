Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
19 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 658.226p. The highest price paid per share was 663.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 655.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,145,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,740,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
134
656.400
16:08:44
685
656.400
16:08:44
350
656.400
16:08:44
1361
656.200
16:07:33
1153
657.000
16:06:38
350
657.200
16:06:38
144
657.200
16:06:38
280
657.200
16:06:38
129
657.200
16:06:38
126
657.200
16:06:38
551
656.800
16:05:32
1266
656.800
16:03:48
1223
656.800
16:02:35
213
656.800
16:00:36
300
656.800
16:00:36
300
656.800
16:00:26
300
656.800
16:00:18
50
656.800
16:00:12
1288
657.200
15:59:15
1161
657.400
15:58:49
1222
657.600
15:56:35
1190
657.800
15:56:22
118
657.600
15:55:12
271
657.600
15:55:12
128
657.600
15:54:25
267
657.600
15:54:25
1315
657.600
15:53:38
1138
657.600
15:50:20
104
657.600
15:50:20
1234
657.800
15:49:31
483
657.600
15:46:35
662
657.600
15:46:35
373
657.800
15:46:27
945
657.800
15:46:27
1688
657.600
15:46:04
468
657.400
15:42:41
1305
657.400
15:42:41
1187
657.000
15:36:55
289
657.200
15:35:35
861
657.200
15:35:35
1169
657.400
15:35:17
1622
657.600
15:35:17
1010
657.600
15:35:17
230
657.000
15:32:11
404
657.000
15:32:11
454
657.000
15:32:11
32
656.800
15:27:17
1200
656.800
15:27:17
1306
656.800
15:27:17
179
656.600
15:25:15
1100
656.600
15:25:15
93
656.800
15:25:04
135
656.800
15:25:04
128
656.800
15:25:04
93
656.800
15:25:04
218
656.800
15:25:04
93
656.800
15:25:04
218
656.800
15:25:04
135
656.800
15:25:04
218
656.800
15:25:04
1163
656.600
15:21:08
1317
656.600
15:19:12
1167
656.600
15:18:20
1195
656.600
15:14:14
470
656.800
15:14:01
650
656.800
15:14:01
290
656.800
15:14:00
650
656.800
15:14:00
2528
656.800
15:13:08
1339
655.200
15:06:22
1355
655.800
15:05:04
1101
656.000
15:03:47
1100
656.200
15:03:30
1359
656.400
15:03:21
740
655.800
14:58:55
1117
655.800
14:58:55
441
655.800
14:58:55
168
656.000
14:58:47
179
656.000
14:58:37
1163
655.800
14:56:49
1288
655.400
14:51:55
350
655.400
14:48:20
984
655.400
14:48:20
1138
655.400
14:46:40
74
655.400
14:46:40
186
655.200
14:44:50
397
655.200
14:44:50
1074
655.200
14:44:50
869
655.200
14:44:28
1459
655.200
14:43:00
1136
655.600
14:42:59
652
655.000
14:41:05
443
655.000
14:41:05
1355
655.200
14:38:49
1092
655.200
14:36:43
1118
655.800
14:35:32
446
656.200
14:35:31
899
656.200
14:35:31
1361
656.200
14:32:57
398
656.600
14:32:39
244
656.600
14:32:39
1753
656.600
14:32:39
1095
656.200
14:30:11
1226
656.200
14:29:15
370
656.400
14:29:14
856
656.400
14:29:14
29
655.800
14:26:04
1148
656.800
14:22:05
169
656.800
14:22:05
223
656.800
14:20:11
884
656.800
14:20:11
215
657.600
14:15:45
1100
657.600
14:15:45
79
658.400
14:11:55
1204
658.400
14:11:55
1152
658.400
14:11:55
119
658.400
14:11:55
1154
658.400
14:11:55
1118
658.400
14:11:55
1161
657.800
14:03:38
21
657.800
14:00:59
1144
657.800
14:00:59
1082
657.800
13:58:21
126
657.800
13:58:21
1517
658.000
13:57:50
263
658.200
13:57:38
155
658.200
13:57:14
8
658.200
13:53:56
1340
657.800
13:50:17
1163
658.000
13:46:00
683
657.800
13:43:26
666
657.800
13:43:26
1100
658.200
13:41:45
1257
658.400
13:41:08
1259
658.400
13:36:11
1268
658.600
13:36:06
1072
658.600
13:35:17
85
658.600
13:35:17
1365
658.600
13:33:28
390
658.800
13:32:57
968
658.400
13:26:11
239
658.400
13:26:11
1249
658.600
13:26:08
1344
658.800
13:21:10
1176
659.000
13:19:22
1198
659.200
13:18:29
1154
659.000
13:13:34
1283
658.800
13:07:22
873
659.000
13:07:21
248
659.000
13:07:09
1024
658.400
13:00:22
1180
658.600
12:58:01
1130
656.800
12:52:40
1328
657.000
12:48:34
809
656.800
12:46:37
535
656.800
12:46:37
1181
656.800
12:41:06
941
656.200
12:36:14
318
656.200
12:36:14
1302
657.600
12:31:55
631
658.600
12:27:41
459
658.600
12:27:41
1091
659.000
12:26:02
1253
659.200
12:25:41
867
659.400
12:21:56
460
659.400
12:21:56
1356
659.000
12:19:59
1195
659.000
12:07:24
1324
659.200
12:03:19
27
659.200
12:03:19
124
659.400
12:02:58
1176
659.400
12:02:58
382
659.600
12:02:51
784
659.600
12:02:51
553
658.600
12:01:12
625
658.600
12:01:12
156
656.000
11:57:32
1136
656.000
11:57:30
55
656.000
11:54:52
1109
656.200
11:53:36
213
656.000
11:47:52
563
656.000
11:47:52
385
656.000
11:47:52
1207
656.200
11:45:36
126
657.000
11:37:26
1100
657.000
11:37:26
25
657.000
11:37:26
1239
657.400
11:29:52
1180
657.400
11:26:58
1116
657.600
11:26:33
1347
657.600
11:26:02
814
656.600
11:21:05
427
656.600
11:21:05
254
655.400
11:08:20
878
655.400
11:08:20
1215
655.200
11:04:22
781
655.400
10:57:03
408
655.400
10:57:03
1309
655.600
10:56:31
28
655.600
10:56:31
1362
655.200
10:48:20
1249
656.000
10:43:08
78
656.000
10:43:08
63
656.200
10:40:11
281
656.200
10:40:11
857
656.200
10:40:11
1291
656.200
10:40:10
512
656.800
10:33:54
680
656.800
10:33:54
856
656.600
10:30:34
346
656.600
10:30:34
1334
657.200
10:22:33
1190
657.200
10:15:47
1093
658.000
10:14:15
1226
658.400
10:12:17
1121
658.600
10:12:07
1181
658.200
10:04:20
49
658.400
10:04:19
1100
658.400
10:04:19
402
658.600
09:58:26
726
658.600
09:58:26
1296
659.000
09:55:44
1242
658.800
09:51:07
1124
659.600
09:47:30
1132
660.200
09:43:18
116
660.200
09:43:18
542
660.600
09:41:21
680
660.600
09:41:21
1225
660.800
09:38:04
310
660.600
09:33:38
906
660.600
09:33:38
1279
660.600
09:31:42
1146
660.400
09:29:00
1158
660.800
09:27:00
1356
660.400
09:21:14
1308
661.000
09:14:39
348
661.600
09:14:00
967
661.600
09:14:00
1248
661.600
09:09:20
1270
662.400
09:05:41
1275
662.800
09:05:35
155
662.400
09:03:29
1255
663.400
09:03:07
1302
663.600
09:03:00
1360
662.800
09:01:53
1360
661.400
08:52:00
1086
661.400
08:50:10
166
661.400
08:50:10
679
661.200
08:46:58
450
661.200
08:46:58
878
661.600
08:45:17
258
661.600
08:45:17
126
662.800
08:41:05
1134
662.800
08:41:05
1289
663.000
08:41:04
1537
663.200
08:41:04
1138
661.200
08:32:19
1108
661.600
08:29:53
1257
660.400
08:24:11
906
662.600
08:21:47
347
662.600
08:21:47
1252
661.800
08:18:09
1175
661.800
08:18:04
1262
661.200
08:15:33
1090
661.400
08:15:21
663
661.200
08:11:08
558
661.200
08:11:08
1066
661.600
08:10:44
94
661.600
08:10:44
1360
662.400
08:10:34
1152
662.400
08:09:05
1218
661.800
08:06:21
1313
661.600
08:04:43
1361
660.800
08:03:22
1110
661.400
08:03:13
216
661.400
08:03:08
1113
661.000
08:02:10
1300
661.000
08:01:25