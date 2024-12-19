Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.12.24
10:05 Uhr
8,150 Euro
+0,050
+0,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,05018:57
7,9008,00018:55
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 18:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 658.226p. The highest price paid per share was 663.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 655.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,145,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,740,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

134

656.400

16:08:44

685

656.400

16:08:44

350

656.400

16:08:44

1361

656.200

16:07:33

1153

657.000

16:06:38

350

657.200

16:06:38

144

657.200

16:06:38

280

657.200

16:06:38

129

657.200

16:06:38

126

657.200

16:06:38

551

656.800

16:05:32

1266

656.800

16:03:48

1223

656.800

16:02:35

213

656.800

16:00:36

300

656.800

16:00:36

300

656.800

16:00:26

300

656.800

16:00:18

50

656.800

16:00:12

1288

657.200

15:59:15

1161

657.400

15:58:49

1222

657.600

15:56:35

1190

657.800

15:56:22

118

657.600

15:55:12

271

657.600

15:55:12

128

657.600

15:54:25

267

657.600

15:54:25

1315

657.600

15:53:38

1138

657.600

15:50:20

104

657.600

15:50:20

1234

657.800

15:49:31

483

657.600

15:46:35

662

657.600

15:46:35

373

657.800

15:46:27

945

657.800

15:46:27

1688

657.600

15:46:04

468

657.400

15:42:41

1305

657.400

15:42:41

1187

657.000

15:36:55

289

657.200

15:35:35

861

657.200

15:35:35

1169

657.400

15:35:17

1622

657.600

15:35:17

1010

657.600

15:35:17

230

657.000

15:32:11

404

657.000

15:32:11

454

657.000

15:32:11

32

656.800

15:27:17

1200

656.800

15:27:17

1306

656.800

15:27:17

179

656.600

15:25:15

1100

656.600

15:25:15

93

656.800

15:25:04

135

656.800

15:25:04

128

656.800

15:25:04

93

656.800

15:25:04

218

656.800

15:25:04

93

656.800

15:25:04

218

656.800

15:25:04

135

656.800

15:25:04

218

656.800

15:25:04

1163

656.600

15:21:08

1317

656.600

15:19:12

1167

656.600

15:18:20

1195

656.600

15:14:14

470

656.800

15:14:01

650

656.800

15:14:01

290

656.800

15:14:00

650

656.800

15:14:00

2528

656.800

15:13:08

1339

655.200

15:06:22

1355

655.800

15:05:04

1101

656.000

15:03:47

1100

656.200

15:03:30

1359

656.400

15:03:21

740

655.800

14:58:55

1117

655.800

14:58:55

441

655.800

14:58:55

168

656.000

14:58:47

179

656.000

14:58:37

1163

655.800

14:56:49

1288

655.400

14:51:55

350

655.400

14:48:20

984

655.400

14:48:20

1138

655.400

14:46:40

74

655.400

14:46:40

186

655.200

14:44:50

397

655.200

14:44:50

1074

655.200

14:44:50

869

655.200

14:44:28

1459

655.200

14:43:00

1136

655.600

14:42:59

652

655.000

14:41:05

443

655.000

14:41:05

1355

655.200

14:38:49

1092

655.200

14:36:43

1118

655.800

14:35:32

446

656.200

14:35:31

899

656.200

14:35:31

1361

656.200

14:32:57

398

656.600

14:32:39

244

656.600

14:32:39

1753

656.600

14:32:39

1095

656.200

14:30:11

1226

656.200

14:29:15

370

656.400

14:29:14

856

656.400

14:29:14

29

655.800

14:26:04

1148

656.800

14:22:05

169

656.800

14:22:05

223

656.800

14:20:11

884

656.800

14:20:11

215

657.600

14:15:45

1100

657.600

14:15:45

79

658.400

14:11:55

1204

658.400

14:11:55

1152

658.400

14:11:55

119

658.400

14:11:55

1154

658.400

14:11:55

1118

658.400

14:11:55

1161

657.800

14:03:38

21

657.800

14:00:59

1144

657.800

14:00:59

1082

657.800

13:58:21

126

657.800

13:58:21

1517

658.000

13:57:50

263

658.200

13:57:38

155

658.200

13:57:14

8

658.200

13:53:56

1340

657.800

13:50:17

1163

658.000

13:46:00

683

657.800

13:43:26

666

657.800

13:43:26

1100

658.200

13:41:45

1257

658.400

13:41:08

1259

658.400

13:36:11

1268

658.600

13:36:06

1072

658.600

13:35:17

85

658.600

13:35:17

1365

658.600

13:33:28

390

658.800

13:32:57

968

658.400

13:26:11

239

658.400

13:26:11

1249

658.600

13:26:08

1344

658.800

13:21:10

1176

659.000

13:19:22

1198

659.200

13:18:29

1154

659.000

13:13:34

1283

658.800

13:07:22

873

659.000

13:07:21

248

659.000

13:07:09

1024

658.400

13:00:22

1180

658.600

12:58:01

1130

656.800

12:52:40

1328

657.000

12:48:34

809

656.800

12:46:37

535

656.800

12:46:37

1181

656.800

12:41:06

941

656.200

12:36:14

318

656.200

12:36:14

1302

657.600

12:31:55

631

658.600

12:27:41

459

658.600

12:27:41

1091

659.000

12:26:02

1253

659.200

12:25:41

867

659.400

12:21:56

460

659.400

12:21:56

1356

659.000

12:19:59

1195

659.000

12:07:24

1324

659.200

12:03:19

27

659.200

12:03:19

124

659.400

12:02:58

1176

659.400

12:02:58

382

659.600

12:02:51

784

659.600

12:02:51

553

658.600

12:01:12

625

658.600

12:01:12

156

656.000

11:57:32

1136

656.000

11:57:30

55

656.000

11:54:52

1109

656.200

11:53:36

213

656.000

11:47:52

563

656.000

11:47:52

385

656.000

11:47:52

1207

656.200

11:45:36

126

657.000

11:37:26

1100

657.000

11:37:26

25

657.000

11:37:26

1239

657.400

11:29:52

1180

657.400

11:26:58

1116

657.600

11:26:33

1347

657.600

11:26:02

814

656.600

11:21:05

427

656.600

11:21:05

254

655.400

11:08:20

878

655.400

11:08:20

1215

655.200

11:04:22

781

655.400

10:57:03

408

655.400

10:57:03

1309

655.600

10:56:31

28

655.600

10:56:31

1362

655.200

10:48:20

1249

656.000

10:43:08

78

656.000

10:43:08

63

656.200

10:40:11

281

656.200

10:40:11

857

656.200

10:40:11

1291

656.200

10:40:10

512

656.800

10:33:54

680

656.800

10:33:54

856

656.600

10:30:34

346

656.600

10:30:34

1334

657.200

10:22:33

1190

657.200

10:15:47

1093

658.000

10:14:15

1226

658.400

10:12:17

1121

658.600

10:12:07

1181

658.200

10:04:20

49

658.400

10:04:19

1100

658.400

10:04:19

402

658.600

09:58:26

726

658.600

09:58:26

1296

659.000

09:55:44

1242

658.800

09:51:07

1124

659.600

09:47:30

1132

660.200

09:43:18

116

660.200

09:43:18

542

660.600

09:41:21

680

660.600

09:41:21

1225

660.800

09:38:04

310

660.600

09:33:38

906

660.600

09:33:38

1279

660.600

09:31:42

1146

660.400

09:29:00

1158

660.800

09:27:00

1356

660.400

09:21:14

1308

661.000

09:14:39

348

661.600

09:14:00

967

661.600

09:14:00

1248

661.600

09:09:20

1270

662.400

09:05:41

1275

662.800

09:05:35

155

662.400

09:03:29

1255

663.400

09:03:07

1302

663.600

09:03:00

1360

662.800

09:01:53

1360

661.400

08:52:00

1086

661.400

08:50:10

166

661.400

08:50:10

679

661.200

08:46:58

450

661.200

08:46:58

878

661.600

08:45:17

258

661.600

08:45:17

126

662.800

08:41:05

1134

662.800

08:41:05

1289

663.000

08:41:04

1537

663.200

08:41:04

1138

661.200

08:32:19

1108

661.600

08:29:53

1257

660.400

08:24:11

906

662.600

08:21:47

347

662.600

08:21:47

1252

661.800

08:18:09

1175

661.800

08:18:04

1262

661.200

08:15:33

1090

661.400

08:15:21

663

661.200

08:11:08

558

661.200

08:11:08

1066

661.600

08:10:44

94

661.600

08:10:44

1360

662.400

08:10:34

1152

662.400

08:09:05

1218

661.800

08:06:21

1313

661.600

08:04:43

1361

660.800

08:03:22

1110

661.400

08:03:13

216

661.400

08:03:08

1113

661.000

08:02:10

1300

661.000

08:01:25


© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.