Duke Energy Celebrates Giving Tuesday With More Than $300,000 in 'Surcee' Contributions To Help Fight Hunger in South Carolina

More than 70 feeding programs received financial support as part of $500,000 monthlong campaign

Surprise funding will help smaller agencies with senior mobile food programs, weekend backpack efforts, food pantries

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Duke Energy is wrapping up a monthlong initiative to support organizations that address food deserts, insecurities and inequities across South Carolina by announcing more than $300,000 in surprise microgrants and contributions to community organizations across the state.

The announcement concludes a monthlong campaign by Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state. In total, the initiative provided over $500,000 to feeding programs through Giving Tuesday supporting organizations including Mill Village Farms, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, FoodShare South Carolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank and AIM, among many others.

"If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a 'surcee' is a small, unexpected gift," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to give a little something extra and highlight the great work these organizations do throughout the year to help keep our friends and neighbors from going hungry."

The microgrants and contributions were not solicited by the receiving organizations. The 'surcee' funding opportunities recognize the important gaps these typically smaller agencies fill in the neighborhoods they serve.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

Duke Energy employees also provided their time volunteering with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, preparing backpacks for weekend food programs for students and providing sweat equity to senior mobile food programs and other feeding initiatives in their neighborhoods.

Every bit of support to local food banks or soup kitchens is helpful any time of year but particularly during the holiday season. To find a community feeding partner near you, search online at SC211.org or text "FOOD" to 211211.

"We also know customers struggling to put food on the table are making decisions about what bills to pay at home, including their electricity bill," Pearson said. "That's why it's important for us to also share information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough." To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Quotes

"Food insecurity is a growing issue in our area as the price of groceries continues to rise," said Shelley Price, executive director of GRASP in Chester County. "The generous grant funding from Duke Energy not only provides much needed food for our pantry, but also serves as a lifeline for those who are doing all they can to make ends meet. As the holiday season approaches, let's remember that while we are shopping and planning family gatherings, many of our neighbors are struggling just to put food on the table."



"Duke Energy's partnership with this ministry is making such a difference in the lives of our recipients - providing a hot meal and a visit by a volunteer," said Laura Boles, president and CEO of Mobile Meals . "The funds will ensure that we can carry out that mission, improving the lives of so many deserving neighbors across Spartanburg County."



"On behalf of the 22.7% of the food insecure children in Florence County, a big thank you to the Duke Energy Foundation for the recent donation," said Diane Welch, founder and president of Help 4 Kids . "Families in Florence County are dealing every week with increasing food cost, and the bags their children receive each Friday is helpful in reducing some of the stress of food insecurity."



"This generous grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help us make bulk purchases of a wide variety of healthy groceries that will provide extra food for low-income individuals, seniors and families who don't always have the money to pay their bills and afford food too," said Mike Harlin, board chair of Golden Corner Food Pantry in Oconee County.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

