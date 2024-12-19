CorMedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced it will be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) (the "NBI"). CorMedix's addition to the NBI will become effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies and is a modified market capitalization weighted index. The NBI is reconstituted annually in December in accordance with a set of eligibility criteria including minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume, among other criteria.

For more information about the NBI, visit: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576