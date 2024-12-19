CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended November 30, 2024. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.56 billion compared to $2.38 billion in last year's second quarter, an increase of 7.8%. The organic revenue growth rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 7.1%.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.28 billion compared to $1.14 billion in last year's second quarter, an increase of 11.8%. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 49.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 48.0% in last year's second quarter, an increase of 180 basis points. Energy expenses comprised of gasoline, natural gas and electricity were 20 basis points lower for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to last year's second quarter.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 18.4% to $591.4 million compared to $499.7 million in last year's second quarter. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 23.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 21.0% in last year's second quarter.

Net income was $448.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $374.6 million in last year's second quarter, an increase of 19.7%. The second quarter of fiscal 2025 effective tax rate was 20.7% compared to 20.9% in last year's second quarter. The tax rates in both quarters were impacted by certain discrete items, primarily the tax accounting impact for stock-based compensation. Second quarter of fiscal 2025 diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.09 compared to $0.90 in last year's second quarter, an increase of 21.1%. The diluted EPS in each period is reflective of the impact of the four-for-one split of Cintas' common stock on September 11, 2024 (the Stock Split).

On December 13, 2024, Cintas paid an aggregate quarterly dividend of $158.0 million to shareholders, an increase of 14.9% from the amount paid last December.

Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Cintas delivered strong results in the second quarter, with robust year-over-year revenue and earnings growth, excellent margin expansion and strong cash generation. Our results reflect the exceptional execution of our employee-partners and the comprehensive value proposition we provide to our customers in supporting their image, safety, cleanliness and compliance needs."

Mr. Schneider concluded, "We are updating our annual revenue expectations from a range of $10.220 billion to $10.320 billion to a range of $10.255 billion to $10.320 billion and updating our diluted EPS guidance from a range of $4.17 to $4.25 to a range of $4.28 to $4.34. We believe that Cintas' differentiated culture, superior products and services and industry-best talent continue to position us to deliver meaningful value creation in fiscal 2025 and beyond."

Please keep in mind there are two fewer workdays in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. The following table helps illustrate the impact of two fewer workdays:

Previous Guidance Fiscal 2025 Updated Guidance Fiscal 2025 (in millions) Fiscal

2024 Low end of Range Growth vs. 2024 High end of Range Growth vs. 2024 Low end of Range Growth vs. 2024 High end of Range Growth vs. 2024 A B E H I L M P Q Total revenue $9,596.6 $10,220.0 6.5% $10,320.0 7.5% $10,255.0 6.9% $10,320.0 7.5% E=(B-A)/A I=(H-A)/A M=(L-A)/A Q=(P-A)/A C D D D D Workdays in the period 262 260 260 260 260 A F G J K N O R S Workday adjusted revenue $9,596.6 $10,298.6 7.3% $10,399.4 8.4% $10,333.9 7.7% $10,399.4 8.4% F=(B/D)*C E=(F-A)/A F=(H/D)*C K=(J-A)/A N=(L/D)*C O=(N-A)/A R=(P/D)*C S=(R-A)/A Acquisition impacts (0.3)% (0.3)% (0.7)% (0.7)% Organic revenue growth 7.0% 8.1% 7.0% 7.7%

Please note the following regarding the total revenue guidance:

Guidance does not assume any future acquisitions.

Guidance assumes a constant foreign currency exchange rate.

Guidance assumes no significant economic disruption or downturn.

For fiscal 2025, we are raising our diluted EPS expectations from a range of $4.17 to $4.25 to a range of $4.28 to $4.34.

Previous Guidance Fiscal 2025 Updated Guidance Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 (1) Low end of Range Growth vs. 2024 High end of Range Growth vs. 2024 Low end of Range Growth vs. 2024 High end of Range Growth vs. 2024 Diluted EPS $ 3.79 $ 4.17 10.0% $ 4.25 12.1% $ 4.28 12.9% $ 4.34 14.5%

(1) All references made to common stock shares, common stock per share amounts and treasury stock shares in this table, in the accompanying consolidated condensed financial statements and applicable disclosures have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the effects of the Stock Split.

Please note the following regarding diluted EPS guidance:

Fiscal year 2025 interest, net is expected to be approximately $101.0 million compared to $95.0 million in fiscal year 2024, predominately as a result of higher variable rate debt. This may change as a result of future share buybacks or acquisition activity.

Fiscal year 2025 effective tax rate is expected to be 20.2%.

Our diluted EPS guidance includes no future share buybacks or significant economic disruptions or downturn.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas will host a live webcast to review the fiscal 2025 second quarter results today at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The webcast will be available to the public on Cintas' website at www.Cintas.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations, including the company's fiscal 2025 full-year guidance. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "plans," "expects," "intends," "target," "forecast," "believes," "seeks," "could," "should," "may" and "will" or the negative versions thereof and similar words, terms and expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of Cintas and speak only as of the date made. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or implied by this Press Release. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the possibility of greater than anticipated operating costs including energy and fuel costs; lower sales volumes; loss of customers due to outsourcing trends; the performance and costs of integration of acquisitions; supply chain constraints and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures and higher interest rates; changes in global trade policies, tariffs, and other measures that could restrict international trade; fluctuations in costs of materials and labor, including increased medical costs; costs and possible effects of union organizing activities; failure to comply with government regulations concerning employment discrimination, employee pay and benefits and employee health and safety; the effect on operations of exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation; our ability to meet our aspirations relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) opportunities, improvements and efficiencies; the cost, results and ongoing assessment of internal controls for financial reporting; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; risks associated with cybersecurity threats, including disruptions caused by the inaccessibility of computer systems data and cybersecurity management, the initiation or outcome of litigation, investigations or other proceedings; higher assumed sourcing or distribution costs of products; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events including global health pandemics; the amount and timing of repurchases of our common stock, if any; changes in global tax and labor laws; and the reactions of competitors in terms of price and service. Cintas undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such statements are made, except otherwise as required by law. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2024 and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The risks and uncertainties described herein are not the only ones we may face. Additional risks and uncertainties presently not known to us, or that we currently believe to be immaterial, may also harm our business.

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 % Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 1,990,410 $ 1,850,542 7.6 % Other 571,373 526,635 8.5 % Total revenue 2,561,783 2,377,177 7.8 % Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 1,014,052 974,231 4.1 % Cost of other 271,028 261,398 3.7 % Selling and administrative expenses 685,313 641,865 6.8 % Operating income 591,390 499,683 18.4 % Interest income (962 ) (769 ) 25.1 % Interest expense 26,665 26,590 0.3 % Income before income taxes 565,687 473,862 19.4 % Income taxes 117,192 99,249 18.1 % Net income $ 448,495 $ 374,613 19.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.92 20.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 0.90 21.1 % Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 403,581 406,669 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 410,667 413,066

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 % Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 3,924,249 $ 3,677,367 6.7 % Other 1,139,121 1,042,140 9.3 % Total revenue 5,063,370 4,719,507 7.3 % Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 1,995,215 1,921,814 3.8 % Cost of other 539,321 514,574 4.8 % Selling and administrative expenses 1,376,413 1,282,880 7.3 % Operating income 1,152,421 1,000,239 15.2 % Interest income (2,212 ) (1,191 ) 85.7 % Interest expense 52,284 51,134 2.2 % Income before income taxes 1,102,349 950,296 16.0 % Income taxes 201,821 190,598 5.9 % Net income $ 900,528 $ 759,698 18.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.22 $ 1.86 19.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 1.83 19.7 % Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 403,489 407,125 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 410,613 413,673

CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 49.1% 47.4% 49.2% 47.7% Other gross margin 52.6% 50.4% 52.7% 50.6% Total gross margin 49.8% 48.0% 49.9% 48.4% Net income margin 17.5% 15.8% 17.8% 16.1%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides these additional non-GAAP financial measures of free cash flow and organic revenue growth. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below.

Computation of Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended (In thousands) November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operations $ 908,136 $ 729,631 Capital expenditures (194,337 ) (200,527 ) Free cash flow $ 713,799 $ 529,104

Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations.

Computation of Organic Revenue Growth Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Growth % November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Growth % A B G I J O Revenue $2,561,783 $2,377,177 7.8% $5,063,370 $4,719,507 7.3% G=(A-B)/B O=(I-J)/J C D K L Workdays in the period 65 65 130 131 E F H M N P Workday adjusted revenue $2,561,783 $2,377,177 7.8% $5,102,319 $4,719,507 8.1% E=(A/C)*D F=(B/D)*D H=(E-F)/F M=(I/K)*L N=(J/L)*L P=(M-N)/N Acquisition and foreign currency exchange impact, net (0.7)% (0.5)% Organic revenue growth 7.1% 7.6%

Management believes that organic revenue growth is valuable to investors because it reflects the revenue performance compared to a prior period with the same number of revenue generating days and excludes the impact from acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands) Uniform Rental and Facility Services First Aid and Safety Services All Other Total For the three months ended November 30, 2024 Revenue $ 1,990,410 $ 299,367 $ 272,006 $ 2,561,783 Gross margin $ 976,358 $ 171,485 $ 128,860 $ 1,276,703 Selling and administrative expenses $ 503,999 $ 96,262 $ 85,052 $ 685,313 Operating income $ 472,359 $ 75,223 $ 43,808 $ 591,390 For the three months ended November 30, 2023 Revenue $ 1,850,542 $ 266,401 $ 260,234 $ 2,377,177 Gross margin $ 876,311 $ 145,316 $ 119,921 $ 1,141,548 Selling and administrative expenses $ 476,700 $ 86,785 $ 78,380 $ 641,865 Operating income $ 399,611 $ 58,531 $ 41,541 $ 499,683 For the six months ended November 30, 2024 Revenue $ 3,924,249 $ 591,934 $ 547,187 $ 5,063,370 Gross margin $ 1,929,034 $ 340,288 $ 259,512 $ 2,528,834 Selling and administrative expenses $ 1,010,237 $ 193,777 $ 172,399 $ 1,376,413 Operating income $ 918,797 $ 146,511 $ 87,113 $ 1,152,421 For the six months ended November 30, 2023 Revenue $ 3,677,367 $ 527,094 $ 515,046 $ 4,719,507 Gross margin $ 1,755,553 $ 291,092 $ 236,474 $ 2,283,119 Selling and administrative expenses $ 949,414 $ 172,980 $ 160,486 $ 1,282,880 Operating income $ 806,139 $ 118,112 $ 75,988 $ 1,000,239

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) November 30, 2024 May 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,395 $ 342,015 Accounts receivable, net 1,370,493 1,244,182 Inventories, net 394,605 410,201 Uniforms and other rental items in service 1,094,039 1,040,144 Income taxes, current 10,920 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 177,939 148,665 Total current assets 3,170,391 3,185,207 Property and equipment, net 1,590,688 1,534,168 Investments 340,134 302,212 Goodwill 3,323,043 3,212,424 Service contracts, net 323,504 321,902 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 184,159 187,953 Other assets, net 434,610 424,951 $ 9,366,529 $ 9,168,817 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 418,259 $ 339,166 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 157,793 214,130 Accrued liabilities 753,986 761,283 Income taxes, current - 18,618 Operating lease liabilities, current 46,921 45,727 Debt due within one year 630,808 449,595 Total current liabilities 2,007,767 1,828,519 Long-term liabilities: Debt due after one year 2,026,963 2,025,934 Deferred income taxes 476,929 475,512 Operating lease liabilities 141,973 146,824 Accrued liabilities 419,791 375,656 Total long-term liabilities 3,065,656 3,023,926 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 100 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, and paid-in capital: 1,700,000 shares authorized FY 2025: 775,764 issued and 403,496 outstanding FY 2024: 773,097 issued and 405,008 outstanding 2,474,313 2,305,301 Retained earnings 11,202,524 10,617,955 Treasury stock: FY 2025: 372,268 shares FY 2024: 368,089 shares (9,452,256 ) (8,698,085 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 68,525 91,201 Total shareholders' equity 4,293,106 4,316,372 $ 9,366,529 $ 9,168,817

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 900,528 $ 759,698 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 149,340 136,803 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized contract costs 95,907 79,235 Stock-based compensation 65,784 53,182 Gain on sale of property and equipment (4,295 ) - Deferred income taxes 3,753 (7,105 ) Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (129,053 ) (120,881 ) Inventories, net 18,751 32,093 Uniforms and other rental items in service (53,665 ) (21,649 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and capitalized contract costs (110,105 ) (80,056 ) Accounts payable 80,292 14,981 Accrued compensation and related liabilities (53,759 ) (86,725 ) Accrued liabilities and other (25,770 ) (30,453 ) Income taxes, current (29,572 ) 508 Net cash provided by operating activities 908,136 729,631 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (194,337 ) (200,527 ) Purchases of investments (7,092 ) (7,475 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5,908 - Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (154,884 ) (73,997 ) Other, net 1,402 (196 ) Net cash used in investing activities (349,003 ) (282,195 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of commercial paper, net 181,000 210,000 Repayment of debt - (13,450 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards 575 929 Dividends paid (295,564 ) (255,839 ) Repurchase of common stock (651,518 ) (423,128 ) Other, net (11,438 ) (4,322 ) Net cash used in financing activities (776,945 ) (485,810 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,808 ) (219 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (219,620 ) (38,593 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 342,015 124,149 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 122,395 $ 85,556

Contacts

J. Michael Hansen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - 513-972-2079

Jared S. Mattingley, Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations - 513-972-4195