PR Newswire
19.12.2024 18:24 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Monthly Report as at 30 November 2024

Finanznachrichten News

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Monthly Report as at 30 November 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

19 December 2024

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for November 2024 can now be viewed and downloaded from https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

Monthly Manager Reports | The Lindsell Investment Trust plc (ltit.co.uk)

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910


