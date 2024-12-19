Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEZA | ISIN: KYG8208B1196 | Ticker-Symbol: 013
Frankfurt
19.12.24
15:29 Uhr
17,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JD.COM INC-R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD.COM INC-R 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 18:54 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J.D. Hupp Joins Levata as Chief Commercial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levata, a global leader in integrated technology solutions that enable enterprise mobility, barcoding, and access control, announces the appointment of J.D. Hupp as its first Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Hupp will oversee all sales, marketing, solutions architecture, and partner functions worldwide, unifying Levata's commercial organization to accelerate growth and expand its market presence.

Levata enables customers to rise as an enduring force in a world of motion by providing strategies, solutions, and services that power modern environments. Levata, formally known as Barcodes Group, has operated as a market leader in end-to-end technology solutions for over 40 years. Learn more at www.levata.com.

Hupp brings over 25 years of experience from CDW, where he has held various leadership roles, most recently serving as Managing Director for the UK and International. His expertise spans sales, marketing, operations, services, and product and partner management. Hupp has built multi-billion-dollar businesses at CDW, making him uniquely suited to drive Levata's success globally.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Levata. This is an exciting new chapter, and I couldn't be more optimistic about the journey ahead," said Hupp. "Levata's commitment to innovation and meaningful transformation perfectly aligns with my passions and career goals. I am honored to lead the charge in expanding our solutions and services capabilities on a global scale."

Levata's decision to create the Chief Commercial Officer role reflects its commitment to unifying its global sales, marketing, and partner strategies under one cohesive vision. With Hupp's leadership, the company aims to optimize its commercial operations, enhance customer and partner engagement, and drive innovation in its product and service offerings worldwide.

Daniel Nettesheim, Chief Executive Officer of Levata, highlighted the importance of the new role: "The Chief Commercial Officer is critical to evolving our business model and unifying our focus on customers and partners. By elevating our commercial organization and scaling our services and operations with excellence, we'll expand our ability to deliver technology products and solutions for transformative business outcomes. J.D. is the perfect fit for this role, bringing the experience, leadership skills, and vision needed to scale our business globally."

ABOUT LEVATA

Levata enables customers to rise above their expectations by providing strategies, solutions, and services that power modern environments. With technology enabling mobility, barcoding, and access control, expertise connecting people, data, and assets, and insights to move businesses forward, Levata elevates the potential of thousands of organizations worldwide. Levata has operated as a market leader in end-to-end technology solutions for over 40 years. Learn more at www.levata.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Alana Tufford, Director, Enterprise Marketing
Levata
905-475-5505 x242
branding@levata.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313092/Levata_Logo_GRD_PUR_RGB_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jd-hupp-joins-levata-as-chief-commercial-officer-302336454.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.