Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
18.12.24
19:52 Uhr
99,50 Euro
+2,50
+2,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 19:38 Uhr
"Moving Up" Leadership Development Program at Northern Trust

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Northern Trust

We are thrilled to highlight our 17 female partners from our offices in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Beijing who have successfully completed a six-month leadership development program titled "Moving Up".

The program involved a series of workshops, one to one coaching with external experts, one to one mentoring and People Leader 360 Sessions with managers. Senior female leaders across APAC were invited for peer coaching to share their experiences with the group.

Our partners were able to relate the learning with their day-to-day work, equip themselves with the knowledge and tips to address challenges and biases and carry forward a repository of tools and resources to help them with their continuous professional development. Most importantly, the participants formed a network to share and learn from each other.

"At Northern Trust we continue to focus on developing our talent enabling them to thrive and realize their true potential." Angelo Calvitto - Executive Vice President Asia Pacific.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
