Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Dec-2024 / 18:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 19 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 97,247 Highest price paid per share: 126.50p Lowest price paid per share: 122.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.8728p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,237,554 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,237,554) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.8728p 97,247

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1604 124.00 08:12:04 00316843296TRLO1 XLON 1647 123.50 08:12:13 00316843387TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 08:42:38 00316861657TRLO1 XLON 300 124.00 09:04:34 00316875114TRLO1 XLON 300 124.00 09:19:48 00316888779TRLO1 XLON 300 124.00 09:51:41 00316923852TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 09:52:26 00316925147TRLO1 XLON 400 124.00 09:52:26 00316925148TRLO1 XLON 400 124.00 10:24:35 00316932931TRLO1 XLON 300 124.00 10:24:59 00316932945TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 10:25:33 00316932961TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 10:25:53 00316932975TRLO1 XLON 63 123.50 10:38:45 00316933390TRLO1 XLON 1609 123.50 10:41:13 00316933563TRLO1 XLON 1177 123.50 10:41:13 00316933564TRLO1 XLON 442 123.50 10:41:25 00316933572TRLO1 XLON 1177 123.50 10:41:25 00316933573TRLO1 XLON 1745 123.00 10:47:08 00316934730TRLO1 XLON 107 123.00 10:47:08 00316934731TRLO1 XLON 217 123.00 10:47:09 00316934732TRLO1 XLON 548 123.00 10:47:09 00316934733TRLO1 XLON 1852 123.00 10:47:09 00316934734TRLO1 XLON 2567 122.50 10:47:12 00316934736TRLO1 XLON 157 122.50 10:47:31 00316934767TRLO1 XLON 1413 122.50 10:47:31 00316934768TRLO1 XLON 143 122.50 10:47:39 00316934773TRLO1 XLON 670 122.50 10:47:39 00316934774TRLO1 XLON 236 122.50 10:47:51 00316934785TRLO1 XLON 200 122.50 10:48:24 00316934811TRLO1 XLON 1590 122.50 10:48:24 00316934812TRLO1 XLON 200 123.50 11:03:38 00316935270TRLO1 XLON 400 123.50 11:03:38 00316935271TRLO1 XLON 200 123.50 11:05:25 00316935308TRLO1 XLON 200 123.50 11:13:16 00316935502TRLO1 XLON 99 125.50 12:04:49 00316937085TRLO1 XLON 723 125.50 12:04:49 00316937086TRLO1 XLON 697 125.50 12:04:49 00316937087TRLO1 XLON 190 125.50 12:04:49 00316937088TRLO1 XLON 375 125.50 12:04:49 00316937089TRLO1 XLON 629 125.50 12:04:49 00316937090TRLO1 XLON 3424 125.00 12:05:21 00316937103TRLO1 XLON 1306 125.50 12:05:21 00316937104TRLO1 XLON 660 125.50 12:05:21 00316937105TRLO1 XLON 627 125.50 12:05:21 00316937106TRLO1 XLON 684 125.50 12:05:21 00316937107TRLO1 XLON 158 125.50 12:05:21 00316937108TRLO1 XLON 3340 125.00 12:05:21 00316937109TRLO1 XLON 156 125.50 12:05:21 00316937110TRLO1 XLON 637 125.50 12:05:21 00316937111TRLO1 XLON 717 125.50 12:05:21 00316937112TRLO1 XLON 706 125.50 12:05:21 00316937113TRLO1 XLON 863 125.00 12:05:22 00316937114TRLO1 XLON 1655 124.50 12:11:12 00316937342TRLO1 XLON 200 125.00 12:11:12 00316937343TRLO1 XLON 158 125.00 12:11:12 00316937344TRLO1 XLON 758 125.00 12:11:12 00316937345TRLO1 XLON 719 125.00 12:11:12 00316937346TRLO1 XLON 640 125.00 12:11:12 00316937347TRLO1 XLON 1655 124.50 12:11:13 00316937349TRLO1 XLON 977 124.00 12:11:26 00316937355TRLO1 XLON 723 124.00 12:11:26 00316937356TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 12:16:43 00316937464TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 12:20:31 00316937559TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 12:40:52 00316938033TRLO1 XLON 402 124.50 12:45:30 00316938140TRLO1 XLON 1258 124.50 12:45:30 00316938141TRLO1 XLON 495 124.50 12:45:30 00316938142TRLO1 XLON 428 124.50 12:45:30 00316938143TRLO1 XLON 65 124.50 12:45:30 00316938144TRLO1 XLON 151 124.50 12:45:30 00316938145TRLO1 XLON

