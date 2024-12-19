Flutter Entertainment PLC Completes Repricing of 2030 Term Loan

DUBLIN, IRELAND and TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)(LSE:FLTR) ("Flutter"), the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator today announces that it has successfully completed a repricing of approximately $3.885 billion of its Term Loan B issued in November 2023 due 2030 ("Term Loan"). The repricing reduces the applicable interest rate on the Term Loan by 25 basis points from Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 2.00% to SOFR plus 1.75%. Flutter's proactive action is expected to result in an interest expense saving of approximately $10 million annually. There are no changes to the maturity of the Term Loan following this repricing.

About Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.

Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet. We are the industry leader with $11,790m of revenue globally for fiscal 2023, up 25% YoY, and $3,248m of revenue globally for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

