Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 12-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - January 12-16, 2025

Format: Company Presentation

Day/Time: Tuesday, January 14 at 8:15AM PT

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare25/sessions/58274-protagonist-therapeutics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (JNJ-2113, formerly PN-235) is the first targeted oral peptide designed to selectively block the IL-23 receptor, which underpins the inflammatory response in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) and other IL-23-mediated diseases. Icotrokinra binds to the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrated potent, selective inhibition of IL-23 signaling in human T cells. Icotrokinra is licensed to Johnson & Johnson and is currently in Phase 3 development for PsO and is nearing completion of Phase 2b development for ulcerative colitis. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17, hepcidin mimetic, and anti-obesity programs.

