WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.163 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $1.578 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $12.354 billion from $13.388 billion last year.Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q2): $1.163 Bln. vs. $1.578 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.354 Bln vs. $13.388 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX